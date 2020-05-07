King Soopers Adds Impossible Burgers to Plant-Based Protein Offerings

This week King Soopers began selling products from Impossible Food Inc., the company known for its plant-based Impossible Burgers that are on the menus of Burger King restaurants across the country.

Impossible products are now hitting more store shelves.

A representative from King Soopers confirmed that Colorado's dominant supermarket chain began selling Impossible's vegan product on Tuesday. It can be found in the "herbal,quot; section of the meat department of each store and does not freeze.

King Soopers already offers Beyond Meat products, a plant-based meat substitute.

King Soopers' deal with Impossible Foods is part of parent company Kroger's biggest announcement earlier this week that it will begin shipping the company's products at 1,700 stores in 28 states.

King Soopers and its sister company, City Market, have more than 145 locations in Colorado.