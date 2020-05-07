Home Local News King Soopers Adds Impossible Burgers to Plant-Based Protein Offerings

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
This week King Soopers began selling products from Impossible Food Inc., the company known for its plant-based Impossible Burgers that are on the menus of Burger King restaurants across the country.

Impossible products are now hitting more store shelves.

A representative from King Soopers confirmed that Colorado's dominant supermarket chain began selling Impossible's vegan product on Tuesday. It can be found in the "herbal,quot; section of the meat department of each store and does not freeze.

King Soopers already offers Beyond Meat products, a plant-based meat substitute.

