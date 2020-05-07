Kim Kardashian West talks about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and urges his fans to sign a petition to lead to the arrest of suspects

As outrage has spread across the country regarding Ahmaud Arbery's tragic and senseless shooting death, many celebrities have turned to their social media platforms to discuss the incident, including Kim Kardashian West. Kim turned to her Instagram stories to speak publicly about Ahmaud's death and encourage fans to sign a petition in an effort to arrest the two suspects involved.

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to the fight for criminal injustice, as she is currently not only enrolled in law school, but has also been responsible for the release of several people who were wrongfully imprisoned or received severely severe sentences.

Now, she is using her incredibly large platform to talk about the heartbreaking death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot dead by two men, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, while going for a run in Brunswick, Georgia.

Kim posted the following message on her Instagram stories:

"Sign this petition to press charges and to bring justice to Ahmaud Arbery's family. #JusticeForAhmaudArbery,quot;

As previously reported, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has officially decided to investigate the murder that initially occurred in February, but only recently gained national attention because the video of the shooting went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Travis and Gregory McMichael have not been arrested and no charges have yet been filed against them.

