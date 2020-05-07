Kim Kardashian shows off her beach body in a Hunza G two-piece swimsuit

Kim Kardashian shows her body on the beach when she was seen in Malibu wearing a burgundy bikini from Hunza G. After staying at her Calabasas mansion with Kanye West and their four children North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Almost a year old psalm for over a month now it has emerged and shows his perfect figure. Kim has come under scrutiny for her marriage as new rumors circulate suggesting that Kanye and Kim are struggling in paradise. With many couples together, there has been an increase in fights, separations, and even divorces. Now many are concerned that Kim and Kanye cannot bear the pressures of quarantine!

If Kim is having trouble in her marriage, she certainly isn't letting it affect her workouts or the way she's taking care of herself. Kim looked gorgeous in the shiny burgundy bikini and showed off her flat, curved abs. The Hunza G. swimsuit worn by Kim Kardashian is called the Xandra glitter bikini.

You can see the caption and photo that Hunza G shared on his official Instagram page with Kim Kardashian in the bikini below.

While there are reports that Kanye and Kim have been struggling lately, she shared a sweet photo of her husband with their daughters North and Chicago. Fans think this was the way Kim let her followers know that everything is fine between her and Kanye.

Although Kim was outside of Malibu, Kanye was not photographed with her.

What do you think of the rumors that there are problems between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Are you a fan of Kim's Hunza G. swimsuit?

Stay tuned for more information on this unfolding story as all eyes remain on Kim and Kanye's marriage.

