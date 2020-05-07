Kim Cattrall brings to life her seductive 'Sex and the City' character for a new Nintendo announcement

WENN

Like Samantha Jones, from the hit drama series, the actress from & # 39; Tell Me a Story & # 39; Get excited about the latest Super Mario game from the comfort of your bed while wearing a satin robe.

Kim Cattrall has taken up the "Sex and the citycharacter who said he would never play again for a new Nintendo announcement.

The actress, who played Samantha Jones on television and the big screen, stars in the alluring new campaign, in which her most famous creation springs from the latest Super Mario game from her bed, while wearing a satin robe.

"I've discovered a new way to enjoy my free time … Run Mario Run! I'm going on magical adventures with a certain Mario," he says in the video. "And guess what. He's totally in disguise. That tanuki suit is my particular favorite."

Then he adds: "There are many men in my life, but for a few minutes, or a few hours, I will always find time for Mario."

Cattrall, who has been representing the brand since 2012, has made it clear that he does not want to bring Jones for a second sequel to the movie "Sex and the City," and re-team with former co-stars. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, driving a wedge between her and Parker.

However, he joined his co-stars last month (April) and called the podcast "Bradshaw Boys" to share words of encouragement for those who risk their health while battling the coronavirus pandemic.