Kenya Moore exposed by Porsha Williams for tearing Cynthia Bailey apart – Watch the clip that has surprised fans

The ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta know how to organize a show even in the strangest moments. As snippets of the virtual meeting are released, viewers anticipate that this session will sit now more than ever.

This season, Nene Leakes tried to make peace with all the girls, and for the most part, she did (with the exception of Kenya Moore). However, she is back with some of the girls.

It seems that Porsha Williams is the only member of the cast who is still on Nene's good side.

Kandi Burruss and Kenya were shocked when the friends reunited because they had been torn apart for months before deciding to leave the past. During the RHOA after the show, Kandi and Kenya claimed they had receipts that Porsha was the main girl who wanted nothing to do with the leaks.

Moore also turned to Twitter after the episode to say that he will expose these "false friendships,quot; that viewers see on screen.

‘The RHOA season 12 reunion will be EPIC! The # TRUTH about all these # FALSE friendships will be exposed. Secrets have been kept for too long. All the snake heads will be cut off. My receipts are ready. #RHOA ## RHOASeason12Reunion ".

In a clip shared by Bravo, Porsha has her own receipts.

It turns out that Kenya may not be the friend Cynthia Bailey thinks she is.

Kenya and Porsha had a good onscreen relationship that lasted two minutes before the girls started fighting again.

Kenya has quarreled with almost everyone except Kandi and Cynthia, making it all the more surprising to see the breakthrough that causes Williams to tell Bailey that Moore is not a true friend.

Andy Cohen tells Porsha to send the screenshots to which he replies, "No problem."

Ad

Viewers will have to wait to see what nasty things Kenya allegedly said to Porsha about Cynthia when they were on good terms. What do you think the receipts will show?



Post views:

0 0