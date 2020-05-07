Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are not going against previous reports

A new report from Entertainment Weekly claims that Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are not in a relationship, contrary to other recent reports. A source who knows the 23-year-old well well told ET that Booker and Jenner are not dating and are not dating.

The informant claimed that the 23-year-old NBA player is single and dating, keeping his options open. The same source stated that Jenner and Booker have remained in the same inner circles for many years, and Kendall has not slept with any of the boys in the group.

Additionally, other sources claimed that athletes on the basketball team have a lot of respect for Ben Simmons, whom Jenner previously dated. As previously reported, Jenner and Booker were spotted on a long journey together last month, sparking dating rumors.

In addition, he also dated Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend. Regarding Jordyn Woods and his romance with her, sources claimed that Booker has nothing but love for Jordyn and wishes him well. He has no malice in his heart.

This news comes shortly after Kendall Jenner's social media was spotted when a user joked about his choice on NBA players. The anonymous user claimed that Kendall has been "passed,quot; throughout the NBA.

During an old episode of KUTWKKendall claimed that people online act as if she has no control over who she chooses to have sex with. As many of you already know, Kendall Jenner's dating record has been the subject of media headlines and social media gossip for years.

When Kendall spoke to Jimmy Fallon in the past, she claimed that there was one person who bullied her, Brad Pitt. Kendall stated that he had the opportunity to meet Brad Pitt once and simply ran away.

Ad

Jenner claimed that when she found out she had a chance to meet him, she became nervous, anxious, and ran away immediately.



Post views:

0 0