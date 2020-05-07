Kelly Clarkson reveals how son's hearing problems affected development

Kelly Clarkson You are becoming honest about the challenges your child faces in his development.

She reveals to People that your 4 year old Remington "Remy,quot; Alexander She has struggled with speech from an early age, something that was a major concern to her and her husband. Brandon Blackstock. "He had a speech problem because he had this hearing problem when he was a baby. We didn't know that," Clarkson shares.

According to the singer, Remy "spoke as if he were underwater," which briefly made her and Brandon believe that he might be "deaf."

Finally, the couple took him to a specialist and learned that his ears were "covered,quot; with a "ton of wax,quot;, which caused deaf hearing. Fortunately, he says this was a "simple,quot; enough problem to fix, but this health problem "delayed him nearly nine months,quot; not only in his speech development, but also in his interpersonal skills.