Kelly Clarkson reveals how son's hearing problems affected development

Kelly Clarkson You are becoming honest about the challenges your child faces in his development.
She reveals to People that your 4 year old Remington "Remy,quot; Alexander She has struggled with speech from an early age, something that was a major concern to her and her husband. Brandon Blackstock. "He had a speech problem because he had this hearing problem when he was a baby. We didn't know that," Clarkson shares.
According to the singer, Remy "spoke as if he were underwater," which briefly made her and Brandon believe that he might be "deaf."
Finally, the couple took him to a specialist and learned that his ears were "covered,quot; with a "ton of wax,quot;, which caused deaf hearing. Fortunately, he says this was a "simple,quot; enough problem to fix, but this health problem "delayed him nearly nine months,quot; not only in his speech development, but also in his interpersonal skills.
"We have been working very hard on his speech and he is still doing his speech therapy through Zoom. The great milestone for us is for Remy to really discover his own personality and identity, because it has been frustrating for him not to be able to really vocalize his emotion. "Kelly explains.
Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal
Now the family is happy to see him progress after struggling for many months. She says, "The fact that you are doing complete prayers now and fully committing to us is truly a blessing."
As for the rest of the children, Kelly jokes that her quarantine situation is "a little crazy,quot; since she, Remy, daughter Rose river, 5 years old, Brandon and Brandon, 13 years old Seth They are hiding in a cabin while waiting for the coronavirus pandemic. She reveals that she feels lucky because they also brought her babysitter Allie, who believes that "he is probably about to drive to a lake." Allie has been a great help as Kelly continues to be a judge in The voice and welcomes her Kelly Clarkson Show from home.
Jokes aside, she shares: "At the end of the day, I know people who have had coronaviruses and I am very lucky and we are very blessed not to have been sick," she says. "We keep reminding our kids of that and we remind each other of that. But we definitely have some fever in the cabin."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
