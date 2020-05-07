Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera join the line & # 39; Disney Family Singalong: Volume II & # 39;

Instagram

The Disney Family Singalong sequel will air on Mother's Day with Jennifer Hudson and John Legend set to deliver their version of the song 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Katy Perry and Cristina Aguilera they have been added to the sequel to "Disney Family Singalong," which will air in the United States on Sunday, May 10.

Perry will tackle "Dumbo"song" Baby Mine "- the song arcade Fire covered in Disney's live-action remake of the circus elephant story on the show, and Christina, who was a big part of Singalong's first special, will rejoin Miguel for a "Remember Me" version of "Coconut"

The new line will also include Sabrina Carpenter, Lang Lang, Keke Palmer and The Muppets, While Jennifer Hudson and John Legend will join for "Beauty and the Beast (2017)"theme.