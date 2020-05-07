Kate Middleton struggles to get Prince George focused on his school work

Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge admits that homeschooling during the coronavirus blockade is really difficult since her rebellious son, Prince George, would rather play with his sister, Princess Charlotte.

British royalty spoke about how her family has been dealing during the Covid-19 lockdown in an interview with the UK television show. "This morning"

In the chat, she revealed that six-year-old George has been suffering a bit as he wants to complete Charlotte's more informal five-year homework instead of his own job.

"George is very angry because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Making spider sandwiches is much better than doing literacy," he said.

Talking about how she and her husband Prince william Explaining the coronavirus pandemic to her children, the Duchess, whose youngest son, Prince Louis, is two years old, added: "We try to check in daily with family members and tell them about news and the like, and somehow I suppose "I have a lot more face time than we might have done before, but it's difficult. It is difficult to explain to a child of five and six, almost seven years, what is happening. "

"But schools are also being great to support them. Hard times, but I think we have support."

During the shutdown, the 38-year-old is also spearheading a photography project that will capture the mood of UK citizens in the midst of the pandemic. He has collaborated with the National Portrait Gallery for the Hold Still exhibition, which will show photos submitted by the public later this summer of 2020.