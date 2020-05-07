Kate Middleton reveals what is making Prince George so upset

Kate Middleton is opening up about family life in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on ITV This morning Thursday to discuss the launch of a community photography project, #HoldStill. During the interview, Kate talked about how her family, including Prince william, Prince george, Princess charlotte and Prince louis, they are holding on.

"I am sure that you are experiencing the same thing with your families and other things, but we are stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yes, it is a moment without representation, but we are fine, thanks for asking," Kate said in the interview.

While talking about the challenges of homeschooling, Kate revealed, "George is very angry that he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects … making spider sandwiches is so much better than literacy work."

The Duchess of Sussex shared in the interview that they had been starting FaceTime with family members to stay in touch amid the ongoing health crisis.