Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an invisible photo of Rishi Kapoor with her parents

Last week, Bollywood lost one of the best actors, Rishi Kapoor, after succumbing to leukemia. It is understandable that the Kapoor family still cannot get over the great loss, especially when everyone in the great clan was unable to make it to the final rites due to the blocking rules. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was too close to her uncle Chintu (Rishi Kapoor's pet name), has shared another rare image on Instagram to express her grief.

The actress went to her social networks and shared a click where Rishi Kapoor is seen posing with Randhir Kapoor and Babita alongside music teacher RD Burman. Kareena has captioned the image, "Irreplaceble." The black-and-white click is surely golden for movie lovers and Bollywood fans as the biggest stars and celebrities of the golden age are seen in one frame.

A couple of days ago, Kareena had even shared a photo of her father Randhir Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor from her childhood and captioned the photo saying & # 39; The best boys I know & # 39 ;. We must say that Kareena's Instagram posts are surely worth it. a thousand words