One month after the tragic loss of her newborn child, Kara Keough is pondering what might have been.

In April the Royal Orange County Housewives Star shared the devastating news that her newborn son, named McCoy Casey Bosworth, had died six days after his birth on April 6.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," he said online at the time.

On Wednesday, a month had passed since the little boy had entered the world, a day he had not lost in Keough. "You would have had 1 month today. Your baby with acne would be getting ready. You would be getting used to pacifiers, you would classify your days and nights and discover how to focus your eyes without unintentionally crossing them," she subtitled. a photo of her husband, Kyle Bosworth holding her son

"I would have bought a child's full wardrobe by now, since Decker's old clothes weren't really as unisex as he thought. Your father would insist that babies don't need shoes, but he changed his mind when he saw the little kicks. Paired with her plump mock ups. She'd be taking her first naps in the crib, and I'd be worried about "the schedule." I'd realize that you, like your sister, prefer Lefty and I'd be pumping Righty up to try to catch him up. Decker would want to hug you all the time, but you'd rather be spending the day wrapped around my chest. At least that's still the case, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes he could hug you more, "he continued.

