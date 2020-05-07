Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals she struggled with a Valium addiction – dropped to 93 pounds

Kaitlyn Bristowe recently spoke about her Valium addiction, and how her life turned upside down after a bad breakup with her ex-boyfriend. The reality star claimed that his addiction to Valium worsened greatly once he fell into a deep depression.

Page Six reported Wednesday that the 34-year-old reality star struggled during some "heavy,quot; and "dark,quot; times, prompting her to seek help from a doctor after her return to Canada from Europe. Bristowe's ex-boyfriend was playing hockey there.

Kaitlyn, who was 27 at the time, said she was suicidal as a result of her very traumatic breakup. Bristowe went on to say that he felt that she had lost everything; as if nothing in his life mattered more and everything was over.

Rather than recommending her to a therapist or perhaps a personal trainer, Bristowe's doctor gave her an antidepressant and Valium, which are generally used to fight anxiety disorders and other high-stress emotions.

Regarding her Valium experience, Kaitlyn said it "made her drowsy," and she hardly felt anything anymore, which was somehow really good for her because she no longer felt any emotional pain. However, their diet and lifestyle suffered greatly from substance abuse.

Finally, someone close to her shook her and said that she couldn't continue living like this. Then she chose to feel her feelings again and decided that it was no longer appropriate for her to take Valium to fight her emotions.

From there, he moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, and began working in the restaurant industry. Later appeared in The Bachelor and was on the Chris Soules season in 2015. In the same year, he later became High school for the eleventh season of the series.

According to Bristowe, there was a positive side to everything. Kaitlyn claims that she learned that one has to trust themselves to be happy, and not others. Since his breakup and subsequent fame on reality television, Bristowe began dating Jason Tartick.



