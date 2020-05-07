Kaitlyn Bristowe is candid about fighting extreme depression, valium addiction, and reducing to just 93 pounds!

The Bachelorette star spoke about her fight against depression and Valium addiction in a new YouTube video that is part of her new series & # 39; Nine to Wine & # 39 ;. In the clip, Kaitlyn Bristowe also revealed that at some point, she dropped to just 93 pounds, putting her health in extreme danger.

The video titled My Life Story featured her struggles in her 20s before joining the reality show that made her famous.

Speaking of moving to Germany for a boyfriend and the time she spent in Europe, she confessed that she had really "lost,quot; herself.

‘I think I had out-of-body experiences in Germany. Where I was a child and I was screaming and kicking on the ground, crying. It was as if he was looking down on me, saying: ‘Why are you behaving this way? This is not who you are, get up off the floor. "And I couldn't," he continued explaining.

Realizing that she was just a "shell,quot; of her former self at the time, she decided to end things with her now ex and return to North America.

Apparently he felt like 'I had nothing and that life was over for me, that I had given up all my hopes and dreams, and that the love of my life was now gone'. and a doctor prescribed a valium to help her as well as an antidepressant.

While she was open to taking the antidepressant, she had no idea what valium was or what it would do to her.

Kaitlyn remembers that it made her feel numb and that she really liked it, so she soon became addicted to the drug.

‘I had become addicted to Valium and weighed approximately 93 pounds. It was then that someone had to shake me and say, "You can't live like this. This isn't you." I wanted to go back to Vancouver and get a job and start again and meet people and go out. So I did it.



