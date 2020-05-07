Justin Bieber gets rid of depression after adopting a sugar-free diet

WENN

In his new Facebook Watch series with his wife Hailey Baldwin, the singer & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He claims that he no longer suffers from depression after adopting a sugar-free diet.

Justin Bieber spoke about his mental health journey during the latest installment of his and his wife Hailey's Facebook Watch series. "The Biebers on duty"

Hitmaker "Yummy" previously took time away from music to focus on her mental health and well-being, and in an effort to reverse the stigma surrounding depression, she spoke about her experience in the couple's new web series. .

"I must say that when you tell me that you are proud of me, it means more than anyone else," she told Hailey, 23, who reflected on her husband's journey from his point of view.

"When I was struggling a little bit with depression, the biggest change I saw was two things," he said. "The most important thing I saw was when you took the appropriate antidepressant, which you no longer use because you worked with a doctor and felt it was no longer necessary. So when did that happen and when did you change your diet?"

Justin, 26, added: "I cut the sugar more or less and then, as I cut the sugar, I feel like I'm not depressed … Depression is a real thing. A lot of people fight depression and people look at it like it's it was a weakness. But until you have it … "

The "Intentions" star continued to urge fans not to be embarrassed to seek help, insisting: "It just means that you care about yourself and want to be a healthy person."

Hailey agreed, sharing: "And also, you must be the healthiest version of yourself, and you must strive to want to be that, especially in a society and in a relationship. When you are in a relationship, that person is not .. It is not up to them to save you, it is not their job to fix it. "

"You must want to do that on your own and you must constantly become the best version of yourself so that you two can continue to improve," he added.