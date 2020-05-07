Justice Department to Drop Case Against Michael Flynn

Washington The Justice Department has moved to dismiss his criminal case against Michael FlynnPresident Trump's first national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators.

In a motion filed Thursday in the United States District Court in Washington, federal prosecutors asked a judge to prejudicely dismiss the only charge of making false statements to the FBI, saying that "the continued prosecution of this case did not would serve the interests of justice. " "

The Justice Department said the government "concluded that Mr. Flynn's interview was not tied up or warranted by the FBI's counterintelligence investigation,quot; and that it is "not convinced that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate research base. " "

In the motion, filed by Timothy Shea, the United States Acting Attorney for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department said the FBI offered "fragile and changing justifications,quot; for its ongoing investigation into Flynn. Those justifications and the "irregular procedure,quot; in the lead-up to his interview led prosecutors to believe that "the FBI was eager to interview Mr. Flynn regardless of any underlying investigation," according to the motion.

Just before the filing was made public, US Attorney Brandon Van Grack, who was a member of former special adviser Robert Mueller's team, withdrew from the Flynn case.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lie to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador to the US. The US, Sergey Kislyak, in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. The case against Flynn grew out of Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

But in January, Flynn I ask the court will allow him to withdraw his guilty plea, citing the government's "bad faith, retaliation and breach of the plea agreement,quot;. Flynn also accused federal prosecutors of refusing to comply with legal and ethical obligations.

The former national security adviser was to be sentenced in February, but the hearing was canceled.

Trump has often come to Flynn's defense, saying he was unfairly treated by federal prosecutors. In March, the president said he was "seriously considering,quot; a pardon for Flynn.

During a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump called Flynn an "innocent man."

"Now in my book he is an even greater warrior," said the president. He criticized Justice Department officials under former President Obama, calling them "human scum."

Former FBI Director James Comey, who headed the office during his investigation of Flynn and was fired by Trump in May 2017, said the Twitter that the Justice Department "has lost its way."

"But, career people: please stay because the United States needs you. The country is hungry for honest and competent leadership," he said.

The unsealed documents include handwritten notes from the FBI interview with Michael Flynn

Justice Department request comes later recently unsealed notes The FBI shed light on internal deliberations over the FBI investigation into Flynn. The submissions included a single page of handwritten notes from January 24, 2017, the day the FBI interviewed Flynn at the White House, questioning whether the goal was "Truth / Admission,quot; or "make him lie." The author of the note is not identified.

The documents also include three pages of emails detailing the discussions between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page.

The FBI's handling of the Flynn case has come under scrutiny. Earlier this year, Attorney General William Barr asked Missouri Superior US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen to review Flynn's case.

Jensen, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, said in a statement that "throughout my review of General Flynn's case, I concluded that the correct and fair course was to dismiss the case."

"I informed Attorney General Barr about my findings, advised him on these findings, and he agreed," he said.