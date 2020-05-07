Justice Department Seeks to Drop Case Against Michael Flynn – Up News Info

"The government is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 (FBI) interview was conducted on a legitimate investigative basis, and therefore does not believe that Mr. Flynn's statements were material, even if they are not true. "the Justice Department wrote in a filing with the US District Court. USA Judge Emmet Sullivan. "Furthermore, we do not believe that the Government can prove the relevant false statements or their materiality beyond a reasonable doubt."

Sullivan has yet to approve the government's motion to dismiss.

The case came back into the limelight recently, more than a year after Mueller's investigation concluded, after the Justice Department revealed to Flynn's lawyers notes from FBI officials while they were deliberating on the case. Flynn's attorneys focused on a particular note, from a top FBI official, as they prepared to interview him. "What is our goal? Truth / admission or make him lie, so we can prosecute or fire him? Flynn's defenders have pointed to the comment as evidence that the FBI tried to catch him.

Flynn was interviewed on January 24, 2017.

Later that year, in Mueller's indictment, prosecutors said Flynn lied when he denied that, in a December 29, 2016 conversation, he asked Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to "refrain from escalating the situation" in response from Russia to the imposition of sanctions. by the Obama administration. Flynn also denied that Kislyak told him that Russia would moderate his reaction.

"I acknowledge that the actions I recognized today in court were wrong and, through my faith in God, I am working to fix things," Flynn said in a statement at the time of his indictment. “My guilty plea and my agreement to cooperate with the Special Adviser's office reflect a decision I made in the best interest of my family and our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions. "

Flynn was fired on February 13, 2017, the shortest term of any national security adviser.

In a December 2, 2017 tweet, Trump wrote that "he had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI." He has pleaded guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were legal. There was nothing to hide!

In response to the move to dismiss the case against Flynn, Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote on Twitter: “This is outrageous! Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now a politicized DOJ is dropping the case. "