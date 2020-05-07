Justice Department investigates California's half-trillion mask deal suspected of fraud – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Justice Department has launched an investigation into mask deals orchestrated by Governor Gavin Newsom.

In the rush to acquire personal protective equipment as the coronavirus began to spread in California, the state cut checks by millions of dollars in offers for face masks that eventually fell apart.

A deal involved a company in Virginia that claimed it could supply tens of millions of masks, but it did not. The state sent nearly $ 500 million to the company, but the bank that received the wire money suspected fraud, alerted the FBI, and returned the money to California, according to the Sacramento Bee.

%MINIFYHTMLd02dc7fc007f77561e1a6616f78f46c312%

In another deal, the state struck a deal with a Chinese company for more than $ 1 billion in masks for about $ 3 each, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the company lags far behind, and critics say the state could have obtained the masks at better prices.

Newsom defended the deal at his nightly briefing on the coronavirus.

"Here is the good news. We received the anticipated deliveries of that contract, which arrived earlier than we expected, and have been constantly arriving," Newsom said. “We negotiated a pretty good price in the midst of all this. Remember they were buying some masks, $ 12 a mask, other states, the federal government, $ 6, $ 7, $ 8 a mask. "

The state is receiving a refund of nearly $ 250 million due to delays.