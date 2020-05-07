Justice Department dismisses Flynn's Trump-Russia case – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department said Thursday it is withdrawing the criminal case against President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, dropping an accusation that became a rallying cry for the president and his supporters by attacking the FBI Trump-Russia investigation.

The action was a surprising setback for one of the distinctive cases presented by special counsel Robert Mueller. It comes despite prosecutors for the past three years holding that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn himself admitted it and pleaded guilty before requesting the declaration be withdrawn, and became a key cooperator for Mueller as the special counsel investigated ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 political campaign.

Thursday's action was quickly taken by Trump, who relentlessly tweeted about the case "scandalous,quot; and last week declared Flynn "exonerated." It could also re-energize Trump supporters who have taken retired Army Lt. Gen. as their cause.

But it will also add to Democratic complaints that Attorney General Barr is overly loyal to the president, and could be a distraction to a Justice Department that for months has been trying to focus on crimes stemming from the coronavirus.

Shortly before the filing was presented, Brandon Van Grack, a member of Mueller's team and a veteran prosecutor in the case, withdrew from the indictment, a possible sign of disagreement with the decision.

After Flynn's announcement, Trump stated that his former assistant had been "an innocent man,quot; the entire time. He accused Obama administration officials of attacking Flynn and said: "I hope a great price is paid." At one point he went further, saying about Flynn's investigative effort: "It is treason. It is treason."

In court documents filed Thursday, the Justice Department said that after reviewing the recently released information and other materials, it agreed with Flynn's lawyers that his interview with the FBI should never have taken place because he had had no inappropriate contacts with the Russians. . The interview, the department said, was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The American attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, formally recommended bringing him to Barr last week, the course of action vehemently and publicly recommended by Trump, who appointed Barr to head the Justice Department.

Barr has increasingly questioned the federal investigation between Trump and Russia, saying in a television interview last month that it was started "without any basis." In February, he reversed a prosecutors decision in the case of Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, in favor of a more lenient recommended sentence.

Jensen said in a statement: "Throughout my review of General Flynn's case, I came to the conclusion that the correct and fair thing to do was to dismiss the case. I informed Attorney General Barr of my findings, advised him on these findings, and he He agreed ".

The department's action comes amid an internal review of the case's handling and an aggressive effort by Flynn's attorneys to challenge the basis of the indictment. The attorneys cited recently released FBI emails and notes last week to allege that Flynn was inappropriately caught in lies when agents interviewed him at the White House days after Trump's inauguration. Although none of the documents appeared to weaken the central accusation that Flynn had lied to the FBI, Trump last week declared him "exonerated."

Thursday's presentation was the latest dramatic development in a year-long case of twists and turns. In the past few months, Flynn's attorneys have made a series of allegations about the FBI's actions and have asked him to withdraw his guilty plea. A judge has rejected most of the claims and has not ruled on others, including an offer to revoke the statement.

Earlier this year, Barr appointed Jensen, the chief federal prosecutor in St. Louis, to investigate the handling of the Flynn case.

As part of that process, the Justice Department gave Flynn's lawyers a series of emails and notes, including a handwritten note from a senior FBI official that charted internal deliberations on the purpose of the Flynn interview. : "What is our goal? Truth / admission or make him lie, so we can prosecute or fire him?" The official wrote.

Other documents show that the FBI had been prepared weeks before his interview with Flynn to abandon his investigation into whether he was acting under the leadership of Russia. However, later that month, when the White House insisted that Flynn had never discussed the sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, FBI officials became more concerned about Flynn's talks with the diplomat and decided to keep the investigation open for that they could question him about it. Two agents visited him at the White House on January 24, 2017.

But Thursday's filing says the FBI had no basis to continue investigating Flynn after failing to find that he had done something wrong. He says there was nothing in his calls from Russia "to indicate an inappropriate relationship between Mr. Flynn and a foreign power," and that none of the statements he made to the FBI had any relevance to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign and Russia were illegally coordinating.

He also cites internal uncertainty within the FBI about whether Flynn had lied, noting that the agents who interviewed him reported that he was "very safe behavior,quot; and that then-FBI Director James Comey had said it was a "close,quot; call.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December, among the first aides to the president to admit guilt in the Mueller investigation. He acknowledged that he lied about his conversations with Kislyak, in which he encouraged Russia not to retaliate against the United States for sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for electoral interference.

He provided such broad cooperation that prosecutors said he was entitled to a probation sentence instead of prison.

However, his sentencing hearing was abruptly interrupted after Flynn, facing a severe reprimand from the US District Judge. USA Emmet Sullivan, requested to continue cooperating and obtain credit for a more lenient sentence.

Flynn's views on the case were already on display when his attorneys at the time noted in his sentencing memo that the FBI had not warned him that it was illegal to lie when interviewed.

He later hired new attorneys, including conservative commentator Sidney Powell, who has taken a much more contentious stance with the government. Lawyers accused prosecutors of withholding documents and evidence they said were favorable to the case, and have repeatedly pointed out that one of the two officers who interviewed Flynn was fired for sending derogatory text messages about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. .