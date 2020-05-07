Jonathan Banks Joins the Cast of Season 4 of the Netflix Animated Comedy – Up News Info

Jonathan Banks has joined the cast of season 4 of the Netflix animated comedy series F is for the family, like the grandfather of all Murphys.

Banks will play Big Bad Murphy, the father of Bill Burr's character Frank Murphy, and "the worst fucking father that ever lived," according to Frank (see clip above).

Created by Michael Price, Burr and Emmy winner (The Simpsons) F is for familiesand it takes place in the 1970s, when political correctness, helicopter farming, and indoor smoking bans were not part of anyone's vocabulary, much less the norm. The voice cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell, among others.

F is for the family comes from Vince Vaughn & # 39; s Wild West Television and Gaumont Television. A release date for season 4 has yet to be announced.

Banks, a six-time Emmy nominee, is known for his role as Mike in Breaking Bad and currently in prequel Better call Saul, which has been renewed for the sixth and last season. He also played Mike in The Path: a Breaking Bad movie.

Check out the casting ad above.