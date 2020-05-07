JoJo talks about his new album and records a Steamy music video from home!

Quarantine has not been boring in the least JoJo!
The singer released her first new album since 2016 on May 1:Good to know"And when he joined E!" Scott Tweedie for Happy! HourShe revealed that she has kept herself busy at her Los Angeles home doing everything from recording a music video to learning how to use professional music production software.
"… I had a visit from my friend, who is the director, wearing a mask and everything, but, like this table I'm talking to you about, we turned it into a surface so he can crawl and dance and do all these things,quot; JoJo said of the "Comeback,quot; music video. "And my mother was helping to sustain the lighting and stuff."
The video, which was just released today, is also not rated G! JoJo described it as "very sexy,quot;.
"So that was weird," he added. "But it was fun … my mother, she's not prudish. So it's not like I'm like 'oh my god!' Grabbing pearls or whatever."
JoJo said he was actually refraining from having sex while writing Good to know, which makes many of her reviews have rated it as an extremely "horny,quot; album, hilarious for her. However, the "return,quot; is still seething!
"I think some people are surprised to hear me speak that way," JoJo told Scott about the single, which also features Tory Lanez and 30 Roc. "But yeah, it's a fun song. You definitely need to add it to your sexy playlist style."
However, the album itself develops another layer when you realize that it is telling a story from start to finish.
"I didn't intend to do it this way, but the way it was formed was that the beginning of the album is like I want to get away and, I don't know, chase the feeling through different relationships. And just doing too much," he explained. . "And then, halfway through the album, I realize that I need to be alone. I need to learn to love myself. I've never taken the time to do it. And in the end, it's a place of strength and acceptance.
JoJo continued: "And it's not a perfect trip. It's not like direct love, self-love. It's a loop sometimes …"
His favorite songs on Good to know—Or at least the songs he thinks could be his greatest — are "Small Things,quot; and "Don't Talk Me Down,quot;.
There is also the fun and happy "Pedialyte,quot;.
Yes, that Pedialyte.
"And it's about having a great night and having a hangover the next day," JoJo told Scott. "And that was a lot of fun because we channeled ourselves like an Irish pub scene … we just scream more than sing in the choir."
JoJo obviously won't be able to go on tour Good to know until the coronavirus outbreak is established, but by then, she will be able to incorporate a new element in her concerts: the piano.
"I have been sitting every day and disconnecting and learning some of my own songs," he explained. "I never really did that, I think because I was mad at myself for not learning earlier. You know, sometimes you get in your own way and keep putting it off."
Check out more of the conversation between JoJo and Scott in the clips above!
