JoJo talks about his new album and records a Steamy music video from home!

Quarantine has not been boring in the least JoJo!

The singer released her first new album since 2016 on May 1:Good to know"And when he joined E!" Scott Tweedie for Happy! HourShe revealed that she has kept herself busy at her Los Angeles home doing everything from recording a music video to learning how to use professional music production software.

"… I had a visit from my friend, who is the director, wearing a mask and everything, but, like this table I'm talking to you about, we turned it into a surface so he can crawl and dance and do all these things,quot; JoJo said of the "Comeback,quot; music video. "And my mother was helping to sustain the lighting and stuff."

The video, which was just released today, is also not rated G! JoJo described it as "very sexy,quot;.

"So that was weird," he added. "But it was fun … my mother, she's not prudish. So it's not like I'm like 'oh my god!' Grabbing pearls or whatever."