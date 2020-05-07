Joe Rogan has Elon Musk back at JRE – Musk finally explains how to pronounce his son's name

Elon Musk's appearance in the Joe Rogan Experience The show was easily one of the most popular episodes among all the top podcaster repertoires. Today, Musk, the founder of Tesla, appeared again on the show to talk about the economy, coronavirus, and even his newborn baby, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

As just noted, Musk has been on the podcast before, proving to be quite hectic the first time around because he smoked marijuana, despite the fact that he didn't inhale the smoke as many fans have noted. Additionally, Musk and his girlfriend, Montreal artist Grimes, recently welcomed a newborn baby into the world.

What caused the most controversy was the name given to the baby. In recent news, Grimes shared what inspired the baby's name, though as a result, the government won't actually allow them to use that title.

Right at the beginning of the conversation with Joe Rogan, Musk explained that the first two letters of the baby's name are pronounced "Ash,quot;. Musk claimed that "A-12,quot; was his contribution, and Grimes came up with the rest.

The use of the phrase, "A-12,quot;, was inspired by his favorite plane. And perhaps most interestingly, Elon Musk said on the podcast that he would remove all of his material possessions. Musk says it would make him less objective for the media.

He said being a billionaire is actually a bad thing. The term "billionaire,quot; is pejorative. You can see Elon Musk's words in the interview below:

As previously reported, Elon Musk and Grimes announced the birth of their son earlier this year. Even though the boy's birth is great news for Elon Musk, the boy's supposed name, "X Æ A-12,quot;, was what really made it to the top of the headlines.

Ad

According to Hot New Hip Hop, online fans have been wondering how to pronounce it since it was first revealed. However, the California government said it was not possible to include a number in a child's name, likely to avoid confusion in the system.



Post views:

0 0