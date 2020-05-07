Joe Giudice now sells sex toys to earn money after his deportation appeal is denied

New Jersey Royal Housewives Star Joe Giudice has added a new source of income to his business. According to his Instagram, the 47-year-old man has partnered with a company called Zalo USA and is now a European distributor for his sex toys.

Zalo USA sells "a collection of ornate, high-end adult products with striking aesthetics at the forefront of every piece." They offer products in different lines such as the "Legend Series,quot;, the "Lolita Series,quot;, the "Versailles Series,quot; and the "Sweet Magic Series,quot;. From a $ 69 ball gag to a $ 155 PulseWave vibrator to a $ 195 couples massager, the site offers a variety of adult products, and Giudice now has his own discount code.

Giudice shared the discount code with her followers on her Instagram story this week, and wrote on the photo of a sex toy: "Give her a Mother's Day gift she won't forget." Juicy Joe announced that he was "proud to be working with the Zalo USA team and their award-winning products," and also added "Partner, European Distributor, Zalo USA,quot; to his Instagram bio.

Italian-born Giudice revealed her latest hustle to her Instagram followers after losing her last resort to deportation. Late last month, the United States Court of Appeals upheld the deportation decision of a previous immigration judge, meaning that Giudice is not legally allowed to return to the United States.

After Joe and his wife Teresa pleaded guilty to fraud charges, he spent three years in prison plus seven months in an ICE detention center before being deported to Italy. Joe's attorney James Leonard has stated that the reality star may continue to fight, but it is unclear whether he will continue or accept the ruling at this time. Joe and Teresa separated last December after 20 years of marriage, and they share four daughters.

"We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs to the United States with his family, not Italy," said Leonard. People magazine. "Immigration laws in our country are draconian and outdated and must be reviewed by forward-thinking members of Congress."

Ad

Leonard says Giudice remains "very positive about life," despite the ruling. He also shared that Joe Giudice is in Italy "doing everything possible to keep himself busy and stay healthy."



Post views:

3