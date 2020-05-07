Jodi Picoult Off-Broadway Musical postponed until spring 2021 – Up News Info

The day of his new Off Broadway production Between lines Producer Daryl Roth announced that the musical based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer will debut in the spring of 2021.

Most of the planned cast will remain on board for production postponed by the pandemic, including Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, evil), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be calmer), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss me, Kate; Hello Dolly!) Jerusha Cavazos (The prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (The Miserables), Carrie St. Louis (Curly, evil boots) and Julia Murney (Evil) Due to scheduling conflicts, Jason Gotay, previously announced as Prince Oliver, will hand over the throne to Jake David Smith.

Directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Paul McGill, Between lines it features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

Between lines follow Delilah an a stranger in a new city and a new school, seeking comfort in the pages of his favorite book. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in an extraordinary way, Delilah has to confront if only she has the power to rewrite her own story.

A spot will be announced at a later date.