Jimmy Fallon dressed as Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic and everything is super goal

Earlier this week, it was announced that Nicolas Cage will be playing Joe Exotic on a new show about the zookeeper's life after Netflix's massive success Tiger king Serie.
Well, I don't think anyone is more excited about that news than Jimmy Fallon.
"We are also very excited about that, just because we got sneaky pictures, a preview of The tiger king starring Nicolas Cage, "Jimmy joked.
Between the blonde wig, mustache, animal print shirt, and sunglasses, Jimmy stared. I would give it a 10/10.
Jimmy was truly committed to the role, welcoming viewers to his impromptu version of G.W. Zoo at home.
The comedian served a dual role by channeling Nicolas Cage and Joe Exotic characters, saying, "My pets are the same as your pets except mine have 3-inch teeth! And they weigh 400 pounds!
Jimmy, like Nicolas and Joe, dedicated the show to Carole Baskin, of course.
Then he received a phone call from a police officer, who said, "You are not supposed to murder a woman in Florida."
Then came a quick change of outfit and Jimmy, excuse me, I mean Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic came back to perform some of his songs that he never actually recorded.
Honestly, everything is glorious. Go ahead and give 👏🏾 Jimmy 👏🏾 your 👏🏾 Emmy 👏🏾!
Watch the full video here.
TV and cinema
