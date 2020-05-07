Jimmy Fallon dressed as Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic and everything is super goal

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jimmy Fallon dressed as Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic and everything is super goal
%MINIFYHTMLa37c5178338c66a35bfe6b73ac21b25416%

Earlier this week, it was announced that Nicolas Cage will be playing Joe Exotic on a new show about the zookeeper's life after Netflix's massive success Tiger king Serie.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Well, I don't think anyone is more excited about that news than Jimmy Fallon.

"We are also very excited about that, just because we got sneaky pictures, a preview of The tiger king starring Nicolas Cage, "Jimmy joked.

Between the blonde wig, mustache, animal print shirt, and sunglasses, Jimmy stared. I would give it a 10/10.

NBC

Now that I've seen this, I don't think I can UNSEE.

Jimmy was truly committed to the role, welcoming viewers to his impromptu version of G.W. Zoo at home.

The comedian served a dual role by channeling Nicolas Cage and Joe Exotic characters, saying, "My pets are the same as your pets except mine have 3-inch teeth! And they weigh 400 pounds!

Jimmy, like Nicolas and Joe, dedicated the show to Carole Baskin, of course.

Then he received a phone call from a police officer, who said, "You are not supposed to murder a woman in Florida."

Then came a quick change of outfit and Jimmy, excuse me, I mean Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic came back to perform some of his songs that he never actually recorded.

Honestly, everything is glorious. Go ahead and give 👏🏾 Jimmy 👏🏾 your 👏🏾 Emmy 👏🏾!

Watch the full video here.

TV and cinema

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here