Jim Gaffigan took the opportunity to portray the controversial Rob Ford in the new AMC series

Meanwhile, & # 39; The Hangover & # 39; star Ed Helms is on board as executive producer on the planned project that will chronicle the rise and fall of the former Toronto mayor.

Funny Jim Gaffigan is set to take on the role of controversial Canadian politician Rob Ford in a new television series.

"The hangover"star Ed Helms He is on board as executive producer for the planned project, which is under development for the American network AMC, and will narrate the rise and fall of Ford, who served as mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014.

It made headlines around the world when he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine during his 2013 re-election campaign, prompting Ford to publicly confess and apologize for the drunken and drug-fueled rampage.

He was soon diagnosed with pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2014 and died two years later, at age 46.

"Stuber"Filmmaker Michael Dowse will be executive producing and directing the next series, reports Variety.

Gaffigan will follow in the footsteps of ex "Homeland"star Damian Lewis, who was unrecognizable as Ford in director Ricky tollmanrecent movie "Run this city"