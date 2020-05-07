Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez indefinitely postpone the summer wedding

Alex Rodriguezwill have to wait even longer to put "The Ring,quot; Jennifer LopezThe ring finger.
A source tells E! News, the singer and former professional athlete have indefinitely postponed their summer nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. "They have been fighting for weeks over this decision, but without returning to normal in the near future, the couple felt that postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest option," the source reveals. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not take place in late summer as expected."
According to the source, Jennifer and Alex planned to organize their wedding in Italy and are still hoping to "have the wedding of your dreams,quot; when the time is right. Insiders say they are considering new dates, but do not see the ceremony taking place "soon."
The change in plans is likely to be a disappointment to the famous couple, as they have been planning the big day for many months, but Jennifer previously said that the timing of the wedding "doesn't,quot; matter to her.
"He says, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said,' But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what's the rush? ' , revealed during Oprah's 2020 Vision. : Your Life in Focus tour in Los Angeles. "If that is what we are really going to do, if we are really going to be partners."
Meanwhile, Alex previously joked that he and Jennifer could hold an impromptu wedding, the same way they did for their daughter. Ella Rodriguez12th birthday. He said Jimmy Fallon"What was great was that we had a self-service party. And some people said that maybe we have a self-service wedding. It will be cheaper!"
While waiting for their wedding day to arrive, Alex, Jennifer, and their children snuggle up to their home, where they've made lots of TikToks and other fun memories.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLd8f729c61ae8af70897058d08bcbd0ff15%