Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez indefinitely postpone the summer wedding

Alex Rodriguezwill have to wait even longer to put "The Ring,quot; Jennifer LopezThe ring finger.

A source tells E! News, the singer and former professional athlete have indefinitely postponed their summer nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. "They have been fighting for weeks over this decision, but without returning to normal in the near future, the couple felt that postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest option," the source reveals. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not take place in late summer as expected."

According to the source, Jennifer and Alex planned to organize their wedding in Italy and are still hoping to "have the wedding of your dreams,quot; when the time is right. Insiders say they are considering new dates, but do not see the ceremony taking place "soon."

The change in plans is likely to be a disappointment to the famous couple, as they have been planning the big day for many months, but Jennifer previously said that the timing of the wedding "doesn't,quot; matter to her.