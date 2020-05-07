Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez give up effort to buy New York Mets

WENN

J.Lo and his fiancé A-Rod reportedly abandoned their attempt to buy the famous baseball franchise after negotiations with billionaire Wayne Rothbaum went awry.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez They reportedly ended their attempt to buy the New York Mets baseball franchise.

Superstars were recently reported to have partnered with JPMorgan Chase Managing Director. Eric menell, the co-director of the North American media investment banking bank, to discuss raising capital to make a potential offer to the Wilpon family, who currently owns the team.

However, the effort has been abandoned by López and former New York Yankees ace A-Rod after unsuccessful negotiations with potential partners, according to the New York Post.

They are said to have initially sought a deal to work with the biotech billionaire Wayne Rothbaum to mount the bet on the Mets, but a dispute over how much control he would have over the team allegedly led the pair to reject the idea.

"The Rothbaum thing soured quickly," a source told the publication. "It was not his first choice, but he was the first to accept the next steps."

The representatives of López and Rodríguez have not yet commented on the news.

The Wilpons previously entered into discussions to sell 80 percent of the Mets, valued at $ 2.6 billion, in December 2019, but are conversing with the hedge fund magnate. Steve Cohen it fell apart because of the family's desire to maintain control over the franchise for the next five years.