Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez donated 2,000 free meals to Brad Paisley's grocery store

Many celebrities have their own ways of contributing to the coronavirus relief fund, and Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are no different. In recent news, it was announced that A-Rod and J-Lo offered many free meals to a grocery store in Nashville.

BET picked up a report claiming that J-Lo and her fiance were donating approximately 2,000 meals to Brad Paisley's grocery store, The Store, the place created for the sole purpose of giving free food to those who need it most.

Brad Paisley turned to his Facebook page to praise J-Lo and his man, claiming it was great for them to donate 2,000 meals. As you may already know, People magazine reported in the past that Paisley opened the store together with Belmont University in March.

This will not be the only time that J-Lo and A-Rod have donated either. In April, the powerful couple donated approximately 20,000 frozen meals prepared by chefs from Tiller and Hatch. It addressed unemployed restaurant and hospitality workers.

As noted above, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod have joined the ranks of other celebrities to make large donations through different formats. Earlier this year, Cardi B was also reported to donate thousands of vegan meal replacement drinks to New York City hospitals.

Miley Cyrus and her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, helped prepare 120 tacos for hospital workers in their area, and George and Amal Clooney announced a multi-million dollar donation to various charities related to the entertainment industry.

Other stars, like Bebe Rexha, have even taken it upon themselves to donate to fans directly through their CashApps. There is no doubt that the coronavirus has hit the world hard, but it appears that the United States government is slowly preparing to reopen the American states.

Returning to J-Lo and her man, the couple had to postpone their wedding for a later date. Earlier this year, A-Rod joked that perhaps he and J-Lo could have a car wedding.



