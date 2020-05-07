Jennifer Aniston posts a hilarious video of her looking at her washing machine without boredom during quarantine

Jennifer Aniston seems to have been quarantined enough! The actress turned to social media to tell millions of followers how bored she is lately!

Apparently, it is so bad that while she tries to keep herself busy in self-isolation, she is still struggling to entertain herself.

That said, it has gotten to the point where Jennifer only spends time looking at the spin cycle in her washing machine!

The Friends star showed fans a glimpse into his life lately by posting a short clip in his GI Stories that showed he's turned to looking at his washing machine just to pass the time.

Also, to make it even more clear that she's bored at home, she set up the footage in Tyga and Curtis Roach's song titled … you guessed it: "Bored at home!"

As you know, that song says: "bored at home and I'm bored at home, bored by a muhf *** a at home bored,quot;, and that's very funny under the circumstances!

It's safe to say that while Jennifer Aniston is going crazy in the house, ironically she was able to entertain over 33 million people with her post by making them laugh.

Jennifer Aniston is bored with you. pic.twitter.com/y85nBQWwr3 – Leanne 🦊☂️ (@onebreath) May 6, 2020

In the video, you can't see the star's face as it is obscured by clothing, but it is visible that she was wearing a simple T-shirt and a pair of sweatpants, obviously without putting too much effort into her home fashion.

At this point, it's almost what everyone has been using all along in quarantine!

But Jen has her dogs to keep her company so she doesn't get so bored!

Later, he also shared a clip of her playing with the adorable animals outside in her backyard.

You know, the backyard of his $ 21 million mansion. – Bored at home …



