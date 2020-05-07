Jedi Master of Wars Clone Wars ’Dave Filoni in‘ Mandalorian ’, Future Of Ahsoka Tano,‘ Rebels ’and more – Up News Info

Warning: This interview contains spoilers about the end of the series Star Wars: Clone Wars "Victory and Death" at Disney +.

by Star Wars, the Clone Wars Dave Filoni, director-supervising production supervisor, Dave Filoni, the animated series has represented a 15-year journey that began when he came to Lucasfilm for Nickelodeon The last Airbender. He quickly found a mentor in George Lucas, learning and working with him on building the Star Wars universe between feature releases of Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in Clone Wars. The animated series was a massive audience success, and at one point was one of Cartoon Network's highest-rated shows during the series' opening run, delivering five Daytime Emmys and two wins to Filoni. But when Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 for $ 4.05 billion, they stopped Clone Wars, only to resurrect him on Disney + for a seventh and final season ending May 4.

Even though the credits have continued Clone Wars, Filoni has left the Star Wars canon with a character that will thrive for decades to come, and that's the young Jedi Togruta Ahsoka Tano. She was one of the first characters he drew upon arrival at Lucasfilm, and was inspired by the boy. Attack of the clones the character Ashla and the trilogy of the first episodes, the character Shaak Ti, in addition to "little winks to Princess MononokeFiloni tells Up News Info. Fanboys burst with joy earlier this spring when the news came that Rosario Dawson would play Ahsoka in the second season of The Mandalorian, a show where Filoni also writes, directs, and serves as an EP with creator Jon Favreau. Although initially considered by some Star Wars fans were too crying, Ahsoka was finally embraced when she went from being Anakin Skywalker's Padawan to being a warrior who separated from the Jedi order at the end of Clones Season Five Although he did not appear in Season Six, he did appear in Filoni's co-created animated series. Star Wars: Rebels (which takes place 14 years later Sith) to face his former mentor, now become Darth Vader.

While some of the Star Wars faithful have been unhappy with the direction of the franchise in Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker Filoni also exclaimed as the savior of Star Wars, particularly with its large fingerprints on Mandalorian, and of course, Clones Mandalorian director and voice actor, and future Star Wars Director Taika Waititi reportedly calls Filoni "an encyclopedia of all Star Wars Science. "Dust may have settled from the Clone WarsBut Filoni remains an important Jedi master for many years in the galaxy far, far away.

With Clone Wars finished do you think we'll see another season of Rebels?

No, not really. I was very happy with the way that series turned out, and I feel like we have to tell a full story there. It was one of the things that really got me thinking, well it would be great to have a complete feeling like that Clone Warsso now having both is really cool. I think there is always potential for stories involving the characters in RebelsWhich is perhaps a better way of saying it. They've all earned their place in the galaxy, so to speak, so I'm sure there are a few more to do.

I ask not only why Ahsoka Tano ended up here with Clone Wars, But there are many who would like to see Sabine's bow and black blade lightsaber. Do you think we'll ever see another continuation of that story?

Oh, I think it is possible. I mean, it's definitely something I left hanging at the end and part of that reason is that it's always nice on my mind when there's another story. I like things in a series, even when I read or watch them, and there is always a bit of sadness when something comes to an end, so the potential is a big deal. I love that people think of these stories the same way I wondered about so many stories. As a child I wondered what happened to Luke after Return of the Jedi and all my heroes I think it's a natural part of enjoying this, and I think there's always potential for more stories. I will certainly say that it is something I have thought about a lot, so you never know when or if it will really take shape.

The end of Clone Wars, Where Vader finds his old Padawan Ahsoka's lightsaber, was that the ending you always imagined or was there an alternative? Also, what was your thought process on how deep would the last season take? Revenge of the Sith?

I always had an ending in mind that would somehow involve Vader. I thought it was really compelling and the images of the lightsaber and him holding it; he talked a lot He also talked about something I discussed with George (Lucas) over the years up to the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The reason why we never saw too many Jedis fighting the empire is the fact that many of them felt they failed in their goal of protecting the Republic, and they were all deceived. And many of them realized that fighting a war might not be the best way and created violence. They put their sabers on the ground, tried to find different ways to help people who maybe, you know, be violent, so there is an old idea.

I think it was also an interesting way in these four parts to tell a full story of Anakin (Skywalker) that is not the same as the movie, and one of the things that I was very careful to do is, while I'm close to the movie and Parallel to the movie, and sometimes intertwined with it, I never want to change anything that is happening there or say that if you look at it this way, it is different. I'm trying to maintain the integrity of what George did at his job and I'm just saying, it was like that for Ahsoka and Rex. So in the end it was easy to separate things, and it wasn't really about saying, "Here are the best hits of things, remember this from Revenge of the Sith? & # 39; & # 39; All the scenes you saw and the moments that intersect are really very relevant to Ahsoka and Rex, and at one point I needed that story to go in his own direction to make sure I wasn't violating the space that belonged to the Anakin Skywalker saga . So that remains intact, because I'm here talking more about the Ahsoka Tano / Rex saga, which is the end of the Clone Wars appropriate. So I didn't go too far (Sith). All of these other events that were covered were covered by George, and that's where they are important and from his perspective it is important.

Rosario Dawson will reportedly play Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and there's a lot of excitement about how this character you first drew Clone Wars he's finally making his live appearance. What about her in your opinion that has captivated fans? She is one of the few heroines in the galaxy that includes Leia, Padme, and Rey.

I was fortunate to learn directly from George Lucas, what to do and what not to do, and it was a learning experience. If my team and I have had any success now, it's getting better and better over the years, and learning from George. That's what makes all of this work. I think people like Ahsoka because they relate to her. I think that being very young and very reckless and the way he behaved allowed him to have more maturity, advance and grow as a character that for a long period of time was worth it. I think when people go and look at Luke Skywalker as a young man in a New Hope, many people commented: "Oh, sounds crybaby". George knew how to start with an inexperienced character, whether we like it or not, and grow them in a way that the public respected.

The boys related to Ahsoka because she was a girl in the first place like them. She was someone growing up at once. Perhaps they were related to some of the difficulties he had or some of the challenges he had. He's right next to one of the greatest Jedi of all time, Anakin, and one of the most skilled and one of the most knowledgeable, Obi-Wan Kenobi. It can be difficult when your older brother is someone awesome and someone sure of himself.

I always try to see it as related to children, because I was a child when I first saw Star Wars. The more real the experience as a character, even if the situation itself is fantastic, the better it relates to the audience, and that's something that George reinforced for me over and over again while doing this.

Outside The Mandalorian, Are you trying to develop another project with Ahsoka Tano, but more in the field of live action, be it a TV series or a movie?

I couldn't speak to anything right now. I have a lot of ideas and I am very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in both animation and live action, so it is only interesting to get that exposure. First there is a story for me and then I have to decide what is the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at the moment. Right now I'm really enjoying the collaboration I have with Jon Favreau in Mandalorian. We are having a lot of fun doing that show, and we'll see. But first, before deciding where it will go, I need to decide on a story I want to tell and invest my time, because it is a lot. I mean, there's a lot at stake in everything Star Wars, especially for me personally, being here so long, I want to make sure I do it right. I'm learning, you know.

Did you direct a couple of episodes for season 2 of Mandalorian How did you do for the first season?

I just did an episode next season. I'm really excited about it, I wrote it and directed it, so you know, it will be kind of fun for me, and I've been learning from Jon. He is a great mentor. You know, being in that situation in a live action show with someone like him and a fantastic team of people, it's a really lucky place for me because you're with people who can really help you and realize the things you're trying to make a story of. I knew.

How about conceiving another animation project? Or are you just focused on Mandalorian season 2 now?

Yes, I'm really focused on that, working with Jon, and we're having a great time. I have a lot of things that I am preparing and reflecting on.

What has been the biggest challenge at the end of the last season of Clone Wars?

The four in-between episodes, which is kind of Ahsoka on a walk, experiencing what it's like to live in the New Republic in this time of war, were quite a difficult arc. That required a lot of work and rework just to establish what this experience is supposed to be for her. It is a path designed to inform a different point of view for her about the entire war. So that had its own challenges.

And then I wanted to drive the Bo-Katan and Darth Maul narrative into that story, and prepare for the end. Time allocation was key in the last four episodes. I had to make a real decision for Anakin and Ahsoka to get together, and that took about half of that first episode. Anything less than what I did would really shorten the audience, because they had waited for that for a long time.

So, you must be managing the expectations of this versus the reality for the characters right now, because they don't know it. Ahsoka doesn't know that this is the last time she will see Anakin. She doesn't feel time like the audience does. Those are the challenges, but that's what I love to do, and I was really happy with how everything turned out.

You mentioned that George Lucas taught you what to do and what not to do in the universe. In the wake of Disney's pause in its initial spin-off movie plans below Solo: a Star Wars story and extend the brand to streaming, what is the elasticity with respect to what fans will and will not allow? Do you feel like you are continually walking the tightrope regarding how they might react?

Well I do not know. I never really think about it in those terms. George and I never really spoke in those terms as to what fans would allow. It was more his experiences making films and more his sensitivity that we always discussed. Ultimately, when it comes down to it, as a storyteller you have to tell a story that you like and I hope other people like it too. I think there are enough shared sensitivities to what we all liked Star Wars When it comes to this adventure, it's fun, there's a lot of tension and mythology, but you know, everyone can do it from a different point of view.

Working with George I could see how decisions are made first hand and what instincts he had, and I've tried my best to replicate that, but ultimately as a fan I put these stories in the context that I like. I always felt that if you just chase what fans will like or dislike, I don't think you'll ever be done. And very early when I worked here, when I started Clone WarsI thought, if I can't do this show in a way that George likes, that George likes, then I probably shouldn't. I'd be wrong about that, and that would be fine, but I had to take the blame out of doing what he taught me and see if it worked, and so far so good. Fifteen years later, I'm still here, so I guess I do well most of the time, I hope.