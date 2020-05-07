Jan Broberg's Kidnapping Story Turns Into TV Series

Jan BrobergThe incredible true story is being turned into a television series.

The act& # 39; s Nick Antosca to screen UCP limited series based on the life of Broberg, an actress who resorted to Everwood, who was kidnapped and sexually abused as a child by a family friend. The events were reported in Kidnapped in plain sight, a documentary currently on Netflix. Both Broberg and his mother. Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers on the series. Antosca is an executive producer, Alex Hedlund he is co-executive producer and Kidnapped in plain sight director Skye Borgman He is a producer consultant.

The untitled series will tell the story of the Broberg and Jan clan, which was kidnapped multiple times over several years by an obsessive friend of the family. The family was not prepared and prepared by the neighbor who turned his daughter against them. The series will tell the story of how lives were altered and how they survived.