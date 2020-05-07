Jan Broberg's Kidnapping Story Turns Into TV Series

Jan BrobergThe incredible true story is being turned into a television series.
The act& # 39; s Nick Antosca to screen UCP limited series based on the life of Broberg, an actress who resorted to Everwood, who was kidnapped and sexually abused as a child by a family friend. The events were reported in Kidnapped in plain sight, a documentary currently on Netflix. Both Broberg and his mother. Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers on the series. Antosca is an executive producer, Alex Hedlund he is co-executive producer and Kidnapped in plain sight director Skye Borgman He is a producer consultant.
The untitled series will tell the story of the Broberg and Jan clan, which was kidnapped multiple times over several years by an obsessive friend of the family. The family was not prepared and prepared by the neighbor who turned his daughter against them. The series will tell the story of how lives were altered and how they survived.
Mary Ann Broberg wrote a memoir about the events in Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story. The 2017 documentary Kidnapped in plain sight It became a hit when it landed on Netflix in 2019.
"I'm actually incredibly grateful and humble because the reason you tell a story like mine is because you really hope to help as many people as possible. And there is no bigger platform than actually being on Netflix," said Broberg, who is the executive director of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, told E! News in February 2019. "It has given me the opportunity to talk about what happened and perhaps help someone else to prevent it from happening to their own children … raise awareness, raise our antennas and start a conversation than someone else way maybe it wouldn't be possible. " It does not happen … "
Viewers were quick to judge Broberg's parents, and in an interview with E! News, Broberg said that forgiving them was part of the healing process, for everyone.
"I think part of forgiving my parents was really helping them forgive themselves and telling them that you were also groomed and brainwashed," he said. "And that's the part that I don't think people really understand. If it was easy to understand, they would see it and not understand it."
From Antosca The act strewn with stars Patricia Arquette and Joey King as a mother-daughter duo Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The true crime series was co-written by Michelle Dean, author of the article that inspired the series. The murder of Dee Dee Blanchard was also the subject of Mommy dead and dear, an HBO documentary that explored the crime, Gypsy's involvement, and the presumed influence of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.
(E! And UCP are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
