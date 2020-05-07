James Franklin of Penn State says the start of the college football season should be "national or nothing."

A trend has emerged in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic that Penn State coach James hopes will not translate into the 2020 college football season.

Individual states are easing the constraints of social distancing on their own time frames, attempting a relative return to normality at a staggered rate. Nineteen remain fully locked, six will begin reopening soon, and 25 have already partially reopened.

That's something Franklin would like to avoid in college football, if possible: He would prefer that all schools open their camps at the same time on the same competitive playing field. Franklin, speaking on a conference call Wednesday, mentioned that a fellow had asked him what it would look like if the Big Ten couldn't open their camps simultaneously.

"That's what I was recommending, that the Big Ten (have to) go out there and say, 'Hey, this must be something consistent in the Big Ten,'" Franklin said. "I said, 'I don't think that's going to work. It must be national or not at all.'

Those interested in college football have already considered solutions to this potential problem, including a split, truncated, or spring season, and none at all. That said, any possible fix to the COVID-19 affected season may need built-in debuffs to play. Most schools in the Southeast Conference, for example, have expressed that they will reopen as usual in the fall, presumably allowing soccer to return as well.

But what if the big ten schools couldn't guarantee a similar start date?

"Let's say we have two or three schools at the end of the season that are part of the (College Football Playoff) conversation," he said. "The schools that we're competing with in other conferences, (suppose) were able to open before us, and the Big Ten stopped certain schools … Not ideal."

Franklin took his hypothetical one step further, reflecting on what could happen if teams within an individual conference were unable to start the season at the same time.

"Let's say you have six schools in your conference or eight schools in your conference that all can open, and there are one or two that cannot." Franklin said, "Are you going to penalize all these schools for not being able to reopen?"

(Pennsylvania will begin reopening Monday).

While Franklin said the NCAA should take steps to ensure that "conferences don't open sooner than they should," he added that he believes in science and medicine and that any reopening must follow the experts' recommendations.

In the end, this could be a logistical problem that is too difficult to overcome.

Notre Dame sports director Jack Swarbrick has already said he doesn't care if his teams are at a disadvantage regarding the restart of play. The priority, he said, should be his health and safety.

"I am not concerned with competitive advantages or disadvantages," Swarbrick said in a conference call Tuesday. "I accepted a long time ago in this pandemic that it is a natural consequence, and I have told our coaches over and over again: Don't focus on that topic. Focus on health; your health, the health of your staff, and most important, the health of our students. And we will go from there.

"Whatever the consequences, they are."