J.D. Martinez surprises a couple who postponed the wedding due to the coronavirus

Joe Dolce is a fan of the New York Yankees. His fiancé, Isabelle Redman, is a fan of the Red Sox.

The couple was supposed to get married last weekend, but their wedding, along with their honeymoon on the Italian Amalfi coast, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It was difficult not to be discouraged this week just because a lot of energy was used," said Dolce, who works as script coordinator for "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

But there were still reasons to celebrate, even without leaving his North Hollywood apartment. Presenter James Corden surprised Dolce and Redman with two video messages, one from designated Red Sox hitter J.D. Martinez and another from Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Rival superstars congratulated him, but they weren't afraid to take a few playful punches, either.

"I know that when they finally get married, it will definitely be worth the wait," Martinez said. "Isabelle, I also heard you are marrying a Yankees fan. I'm sorry about that. I know that can't be easy for you. If you can get through this, Isabelle, you guys in this marriage, can get through anything."

%MINIFYHTMLd08d566c49bb725a5bbb87eac3be332412%

"Joe, I know you're a Yankees fan, man, that means you're smart," Stanton continued. "So if you're half as smart in choosing a spouse as you are in choosing a team to support, I'm sure you're in good hands with Isabelle." Except. Except you missed his biggest red flag, man, and that's the Red Sox flag he has. Fortunately, it is collecting dust in the garage where it should be. "

Martinez scoffed that he will attend the rescheduled wedding, requesting the chicken dish.

Corden, with the help of Red Sox owners, also hooked Dolce and Redman with a pair of tickets to watch the game from the owners' box the next time the Yankees visit Fenway Park.

"We wish him a lifetime of love and happiness," said Corden.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.