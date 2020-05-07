Israel's army awards Rafael a contract for marauding FireFly ammunition – Defense Blog

Jointly developed by Rafael and the IMOD, FireFly weighs just 3kg and provides precision attack capabilities behind the cover for the dismounted soldier, according to Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo.

Ordered by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) ground forces, FireFly, known in the IDF as "MAOZ,quot;, was designed to fight within urban warfare.

The Behind-the-Cover Tactical Precision FireFly Tactical Weapon System is an innovative miniature electro-optical tactical ammunition designed for light maneuvers by ground forces such as infantry, marines, or special forces.

The FireFly Weapons System Kit includes 3 LM (Marauder Ammunition) and a Rugged Tablet-based CU (Control Unit) with a military standard bi-directional data link.

It was designed for the dismounted soldier who fights within the urban arena where situational awareness is limited, the enemy is behind cover, and accuracy is critical.

FireFly's impact on the Infantry is revolutionary, and fundamentally changes small infantry tactics. FireFly, also known as Spike-FireFly, is a new variant of Rafael's Spike family of precision guided missiles.

As such, FireFly features a dual finder, target tracker, reference algorithms, computer vision, Safe & Arm fusion mechanisms, and HMI (human-machine interface).

These features served as the foundation for FireFly development and adaptation of the weapon system to its unique urban combat mission profile.

The drone weighs just 3kg, deploys quickly, and allows attack by targets beyond line of sight (BLOS) commonly found in urban combat.

The vehicle will essentially eliminate the value of coverage and with it the need for lengthy shootings. It will also make obsolete the old infantry tactic of shooting and maneuvering to eliminate an enemy hiding behind cover.

FireFly has a wave abort / disable capability and a safe and complete return capability for the operator up to the attack command. It can be operated day and night, and has a low visual and acoustic signature.