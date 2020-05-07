Investigators of fatal hit-and-run incidents seek help from the public.

Investigators of a fatal Adams County collision incident are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle and its driver.

At approximately 1:55 a.m. Sunday, a pedestrian was crossing Federal Boulevard on West 60th Avenue, west to east, when he was struck by a vehicle heading south, according to the State Patrol. The driver fled and the pedestrian, Anthony Martinez, 39, of Aurora, died at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Nissan King Cab pickup from the mid-2000s. It has damage to the front, including a missing part of the grille, the "Nissan,quot; front emblem, and possibly the front bumper. The truck may have an LED light bar on the roof. He was last seen southbound in Federal after the accident.

Anyone with information should call the State Patrol at 303-239-4501.