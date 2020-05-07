Into the Night: New Belgian Netflix series is the apocalypse drama you never knew you needed

Netflix might have found its latest sleeper lock success.

Earlier this month, the streaming service released a new six-episode series from Belgium titled Towards the nightAnd, despite its apocalypse history, it draws viewers from all over the world.

The series tells the story of airplane passengers who, thanks to being on board a flight, survive an event that sees the sun kill everything in its path.

Narcos Writer Jason George created the show, which features an international cast of actors from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and, of course, Belgium.





"Within this high-concept thriller, Towards the night He asks a basic question that has been heard a lot these days: Can people still unite for a greater good, or will personal interests destroy us? "George said when he was talking about the show.

“I was drawn to the idea that a commercial flight is a makeshift community, bringing together strangers with different backgrounds and beliefs.

“Sometimes this leads to the formation of friends. Sometimes it's discussions about the armrests. "

Due to its set of international cast members, not to mention taking part in a commercial flight, many have compared the show to the drama ABC. Lost.

However, in a recent article about the show, IndieWire said Towards the night "It feels less like Lost and more like Speed. "