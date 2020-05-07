Indianapolis rapper killed in & # 39; shooting & # 39; with police on Facebook Live! (Graphic video)

Bradley Lamb
An Indianapolis rapper known as Sean Da Don was shot dead and killed the baby police yesterday, and the entire incident, including his murder, was streamed live to rapper fans via Facebook Live. , as MTO News discovered.

Here is the video of the rappers stream: the warning contains gun violence and death

Indianapolis Metro Police say they first caught sight of Sean Da Don, whose real name is Sean Reed, who was recklessly driving and driving on Interstate 65 and tried to stop him.

