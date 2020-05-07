Indianapolis rapper killed in & # 39; shooting & # 39; with police on Facebook Live! (Graphic video)

An Indianapolis rapper known as Sean Da Don was shot dead and killed the baby police yesterday, and the entire incident, including his murder, was streamed live to rapper fans via Facebook Live. , as MTO News discovered.

Here is the video of the rappers stream: the warning contains gun violence and death

Indianapolis Metro Police say they first caught sight of Sean Da Don, whose real name is Sean Reed, who was recklessly driving and driving on Interstate 65 and tried to stop him.

But officials say the rapper did not stop. Instead, he pulled out his camera and began broadcasting the police car chase live.

After police chased the vehicle off an exit ramp for about 15 minutes, Sean Da Don jumped out of his car and fled on foot as officers yelled at him to stop, the department said.

When a police officer attempted to fire a Taser pistol during the foot chase, police say Sean Da Don brandished a firearm and exchanged fire with officers. He was shot dead by officers around 6:15 p.m., police said.

The video, to which we have linked, has already been viewed by 10,000,000 people.

Here is the video of the rappers stream: the warning contains gun violence and death