On Wednesday, there was a shooting with officers involved in Indianapolis, resulting in a man who was fatally shot.

According to @ wishtv8, “shots were fired. At this time, it is believed that both the officer and the suspect fired, Bailey said. It was also claimed that a weapon that did not belong to the officer was found at the scene.

As previously reported, the incident aired on Facebook Live and was shared by the man believed to have been fatally shot, Sean "DaDon,quot; Reed. In that same video, an unidentified man can be heard saying, "It's going to be a closed coffin, buddy." This is after they were fired, and the phone apparently lies on the ground.

The department knows the Facebook video and will use it as evidence, according to Fox 59. The officer who participated in the shooting was not injured and was put on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Bailey also stated that the deceased man was unable to stop during an attempt to stop traffic.

"The officer always has discretion as to whether or not to address driving behavior, but the driving behavior was such that he felt it needed to be addressed," Bailey said. "He tried to stop traffic, the person driving the vehicle did not stop, and that was what started the chase."

