Income up to 55%, transmission hours up to 80%, accounts close to 40 million – Up News Info

Roku delivered solid results in the first quarter, with the start of COVID-19 in March driving an 80% increase in total broadcast hours as linear TV viewing in younger demos showed a decrease.

Total revenue increased 55% from the prior year quarter to $ 320.8 million, above Wall Street analyst estimates. The company's loss per share expanded to 45 cents from 9 cents a year ago.

Following an announcement by Roku earlier this spring, the company ended the quarter on March 31 with 39.8 million accounts.

In a letter to shareholders, founder and CEO Anthony Wood and Steve Louden said active accounts grew approximately 38%. Citing Nielsen, they said that primetime linear viewing among adults ages 18 to 34 decreased by 18% between March 16 and April 19, and almost half of all television viewing by this important demographic group was broadcast.

Some headwinds were cited in the shareholder letter. Sales of Roku devices and smart TVs using the company's licensed interface have been "very healthy" in 2020 to date, the company said, but disruptions in the supply chain and retail channels became factors.

"We anticipate that our advertising business will generate substantial revenue growth year-over-year, albeit at a slower rate and lower gross profit than we originally expected for the year," the executives wrote in the letter. However, in the longer term, they said Roku is poised to take advantage of continued cable outage and advertisers' need to employ more targeted messages.

The ad-supported stream outpaced overall platform growth in the quarter, the company said. Subscription services offered through the Roku Channel saw an increase in subscriptions, with many customers attracted by more than 25 free trials extended during COVID-19 closings.