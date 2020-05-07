"I'm on?" – Up News Info

Joe Biden is seen walking from a sun-filled terrace, with flyers. For a second, it could be a high-budget campaign spot.

Then Biden, apparently confused, asks an assistant: "Are you introducing me?" To the same off-camera employee: "Am I on?"

Biden's subsequent speech is riddled with transmission problems.

What was advertised as a virtual campaign rally in Tampa became an example full of technical flaws on how not to do a web event.

DJ Jack Henríquez played tunes and hit his head. The problem was that the spectators were captive watching Henríquez do that for a total of 4 minutes.

A presenter entered and introduced Florida to State Senator Janet Cruz who, apparently unconscious, sat quietly on camera for 17 seconds before the video was cut.

After a prolonged silence, Cruz abruptly returned and conveyed his message.

Cruz was not the only victim.

An equally ignorant representative, Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) Looked around, sniffed and wiped sweat from his chin before realizing it was time to start talking.

Towards the 50 minute mark of the event (an eternity in web minutes), Biden finally appeared.

There are their flaws, then the former vice president appropriately says, "I wish we could have done this together and everything would have turned out a little better."