Illegal pot farm with 22,000 plants found on Mendocino County tribal land – Up News Info San Francisco

COVELO, Mendocino County (Up News Info / AP) – Ten people were detained after authorities discovered that thousands of marijuana plants were grown illegally on tribal land in northern California, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Investigators on Tuesday raided a growing operation in the Round Valley Indian Reservation and found 55 plastic greenhouses along with pools installed to water the plants, along with debris such as burned household garbage and chemicals used in growing pots, according to a Sheriff's Office release.

Officers destroyed more than 22,000 plants ranging from 1 foot to 4 feet high, authorities said.

The sheriff and staff have met "numerous times,quot; with the Tribal Council about "non-native people,quot; who are setting up large marijuana growing operations on the reservation, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Community members, including many of the tribal elders, have expressed fear of this activity, as there has been a marked increase in the shooting and intimidation associated with the large marijuana gardens," the office said. .

The sheriff's office also said the growing operation may be related to the case of a missing person involving Victor "Gallo,quot; Medina de San José, 39, who his family reported disappeared last month.

"The information obtained in that investigation indicated that Victor had been in this particular crop before he disappeared and had been involved in the marijuana growing operation in that area," agents said.

Two men, Perrin Hoaglen de Covelo, 69, and Adrian Silva Farias, 24, of Monroe, Washington, were arrested but released without bail in cash under state Judicial Council rules designed to limit the number of people in jails to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.

Eight other people were identified and released. Authorities identified the other eight as Amanda Garica de Covelo, 36, Juan Flores de Clearlake, 19, Nayeli Salas de Madera, 33, Primitivo Farias de San José, 18, 26. -Victorio Doval de San José, Juan Cuevas Rubio de San José, 21 years old, Armondo Ramírez Reyes de San José, 21 years old, and Luis Picazo de San José, 23 years old.

Their cases will be sent to the county district attorney's office for possible prosecution, according to the Sheriff's Office.

