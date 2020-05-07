Ibrahim Ali Khan shares an adorable photo with his sister Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan decided to start his Thursday morning with a #ThrowbackThursday photo. He went to his social networks to post a photo with his sister, the actress, Sara Ali Khan from childhood, which left netizens excited.

Ibrahim is known for his pretty funny online TikTok videos. Today, teasing her sister, Sara Ali Khan, she shared an adorable photo from her childhood. In the photo, he is seen wearing a rather mischievous expression. He wrote: "The face I make when I am the one who can intimidate Sara now."

Sara and Ibrahim's online pranks are well liked by fans. Sara is often seen teasing Ibrahim with her bad jokes. We also love these jokes between Sara and Ibrahim. Keep coming!

