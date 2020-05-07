I want Diane Keaton's Black Flame Boots

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Diane Keaton really knows how to choose a hat. In a video she posted today on her Instagram, the actress is wearing a black baseball cap that says ‘kook."Capitalized on the front, along with a completely black outfit that gives me great"Matrix, but make it fashionable ”energy (complete with leather gloves). The video, which some would call a cinematic masterpiece, is basically a video of Keaton cleaning up your wardrobe and choose items to donate to Goodwill. And it seems to have a title: "Diane By Design: Diane Goes To Goodwill".

We are all … so bored.

Some highlights of Keaton's closet include: a pair of thick black boots with flames on the side, a pair of layered peplum blazers, and a pair of delightful black and white clown shoes (which he finally decided not to donate). Check out the clown shoes below and join me wondering where the hell Keaton plans to wear them.

Screenshot: Instagram / Diane Keaton

Time to learn how to do a pedicure at home (yes, you too, brother)

But the best part It is yet to come.

The last minute of this video is where true art shines. After seeing Keaton fill a bag with clothes (there are literally 25 solid seconds of his struggle to put on the shoes and jackets he decided to donate in a garbage bag), the video cuts Keaton, now outside, struggling to cross the street to go while carrying four garbage bags full of clothes. Maybe I just want to say, but it's fun to watch her fight with the bags, mainly because the fact that someone is there filming this tour makes it clear that Keaton could have gotten help with her bags and yet decided to fight nobly.

This dramatic short film reaches its conclusion when Keaton reaches the door of Good Will and realizes … it's closed. "Aw man … okay," she says, with a suspiciously clear sound that makes me wonder if she has a microphone under her mask. "This is crazy!" she exclaims. Okay, Diane, I don't think Goodwill is closed is the "crazy" thing in life right now.

I'm not too proud to admit that I tried to find out the Goodwill location where Keaton planned to drop those bags. A peplum blazer could be a look! (Page six)

Like everyone else on twitter dot com, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Animal Crossing is playing.

As possibly the only person on the planet who doesn't own a Nintendo Switch, I really don't understand what this tweet says, but it looks cute. Maybe if you're lucky, AOC will take a trip to your island and leave a scribble on your bulletin board! (I am doing it right?)