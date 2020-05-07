I still carry you in my heart all day

Instagram

A month after her son McCoy died of complications during childbirth, Jeana Keough's daughter posted a heartbreaking message on social media in memory of the baby.

Kara Keough keeps her late son close to her heart. Weeks after she revealed that she and her husband Kyle Bosworth have lost their second child during childbirth, the former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County"He marked what should have been his baby's month-long milestone with a heartbreaking tribute.

"You would have had 1 month today," began the 32-year-old post on Wednesday, May 6, on Instagram. "Your baby's acne would be getting ready. You would be getting used to pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights and discovering how to focus your eyes without unintentionally crossing them."

The daughter of Jeana Keough He continued to imagine, "I would have bought a complete children's wardrobe by now, since Decker's old clothes weren't really as unisex as he thought. Your father would insist that babies don't need shoes, but he changed his mind when he saw the little combo kicks. with your chubby cankles. "

"You would take your first naps in the crib, and I would worry about 'the schedule'. I would realize that you, like your sister, prefer Lefty and would be pumping Righty to try to put him on the day, "he continued. "Decker would want to hug you all the time, but you'd rather spend the day wrapped around my chest.

Kara, who used a photo of husband Kyle leaning his forehead on McCoy for the message, concluded his message by noting: "At least that's still the case, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes he could hug you more. And I still carry you on my heart all day long. " In the end, she stated, "We miss you like crazy, baby."

Kara and Kyle lost their newborn son McCoy on April 6. A week later, she made the devastating loss public, detailing in an Instagram post that her 11-pound, 4-ounce baby "experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during the course of her birth. In the post, she added that she and her husband decided to donate McCoy's organs.

Kara, who lost her former baseball player father Matt Keough In early May, she is also the mother of Decker, her 4-year-old daughter.