I don't want to die poor author Michael Arceneaux talks money

While many of us like to think of ourselves as adultsOops, we still don't know how to handle a 401K (what?) or an IRA (who?). Managing money, especially with the burden of debt, is not only intimidating but possibly embarrassing. Michael Arceneaux, who wrote a book (his second) duly titled I don't want to die poorHe once sat down and sometimes still boards the fight bus with us and has some tips to give us while we all ride in the summer without A / C.

Many young people experience debt for the first time as a curse: student loans. "College is worth it because you don't have the option, for the most part, of reaching a certain level of social mobility if you want to do certain types of work," Arceneaux tells Up News Info. In other words, if you want to succeed and not be bankrupt in the future, you will likely have to start unsuccessfully and very bankrupt. And the first step in learning to be less bankrupt is to stop daydreaming and face reality: "I need you to be really realistic with yourself about the kind of life you are potentially leading," he says.

If you're at the point where debt collectors are popping your 25/8 phone, Arceneaux tells you to take a moment to silence your phone and remember these two words: Treat yourself.

Watch him share some tips on money in the video above.