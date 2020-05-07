Hundreds of people showed up at the Joe Exotic Zoo reopening and apparently forgot how social distance, wearing masks

At least they were six feet away from the tigers, I suppose.
After Joe Exotic went to jail for conspiring to kill Carol Baskin, Jeff Lowe took over his zoo.
After the show's success, Jeff changed the name of the zoo from "G.W. Exotic Animal Park,quot; to "Oklahoma Zoo,quot; to "Tiger King Park,quot;.
Jeff appears in the entire Tiger King Park account.
Take lots of pictures with his gigantic bodyguard.
His biceps are the size of a human child.
He is enjoying the fame of Joe Exotic very much.
Still, Oklahoma has lifted some of its Coronavirus restrictions, allowing the zoo to reopen.
The zoo announced that they would reopen on April 24 and enforce "COVID-19 guidelines."
They even did a draw for a year pass on May 5.
And let me tell you that crowds of people appeared.
These photos were taken at Tiger King Park:
Almost, for a second, I completely forgot about the Coronavirus.
Taking a quick scan of the image, I can't seem to find anyone wearing a mask.
Live dangerously I guess!
