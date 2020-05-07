How to cook a & # 39; killer hornet & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>How to cook a & # 39; killer hornet & # 39;
%MINIFYHTML38088b107406364aee8b25182a0fabfb16%

This week, the New York Times introduced many of us to the "murder hornet," more accurately known as the Asian giant hornet. But a small subset of us was already familiar with this error, because we ate it.

Despite its size and the fact that it kills 50 people in Japan annually, the Asian giant hornet is also a delicacy. So even if you wondered how to kill him, me and chef Joseph Yoon, founder of Brooklyn bugsHe wondered how to cook it. To highlight how versatile these insects can be, Chef Yoon designed a selection of dishes that highlight the delicate flavor and texture, as well as the striking appearance.

Preparing hornets for a ram-don "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/g09vocjwuiqnooaqqdkt.jpg 80w , https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/g09vocjwuiqnooaqqdkt.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/ image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / g09vocjwuiqnooaqqdkt.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,q_qwqqqq .jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/g09vocjwuiqnooaqqdkt.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id = "g09vocjwuiqnooaqqdkt" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Preparing hornets for a ram-don" data-anim-src = "http://skillet.lifehacker.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Preparing the hornets for a ram-don
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

First, if you're totally lost, some background: Canadian Guardians discovered a colony of these hornets at Nanaimo on Vancouver Island last fall. The authorities eradicated this nest. In December, a Washington resident reported seeing two of these hornets as well: one was killed and taken to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and the other flew off. These insects are likely to arrive in shipping containers, and are unlikely to currently be beyond the Vancouver Island neighborhood, said Doug Yanega, chief scientist at the University of Riverside Entomology Research Museum, Doug Yanega, in a statement sent by email. The nickname for these insects comes from their ability to kill bees, and they are a threat to bees in the United States that have not developed defenses against giant hornets.

But enough of that. How do you eat them?

Preparing Hornets for a Spring Roll "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/t26pu4ca6nbl0ffben50.jpg 80w , https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/t26pu4ca6nbl0ffben50.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/ image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / t26pu4ca6nbl0ffben50.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/t26pu450 .jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/t26pu4ca6nbl0ffben50.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id = "t26pu4ca6nbl0ffben50" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Preparing the hornets for a spring roll" data-anim-src = "http://skillet.lifehacker.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Preparing the hornets for a spring roll
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

Many cultures around the world eat insects. The practice has not extended enough to the United States, but a 2013 report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, aroused renewed interest in incorporating edible insects into our diets: they are rich in protein and other nutrients and are less resource intensive. That is especially important for a warming world that will need to feed 9 billion people by 2050.

Since the Asian giant hornets are already a delicacy, Yoon was able to acquire them dead and already prepared for human consumption of Entosense.

Hornet Hornet Popcorn

Hornet Hornet Popcorn
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

Yoon started the menu with a popcorn sandwich served with the raw hornets on top to highlight the grainy flavors of the insect. She seasoned the popcorn with wasabi fumi furikake (a mixture of Japanese dry seasoning for salt, seaweed, tuna flakes, wasabi, and other flavors) and worm salt (a salt made from chili powder, salt, lime, and wormworms). . Then, he simply placed the raw hornets on top. "If my sponsor tells me it's safe to eat, then I'll always eat it raw just to see what it tastes like," he said.

It's almost impossible to assign a flavor to something so unfamiliar to his palette, but he compared hornets to "a funky popcorn," with a little grainy flavor, like flaxseed or wheat. Insects have exoskeletons, so these large insects have a texture similar to the head of a fried shrimp that is eaten whole along with a piece of sweet shrimp sushi, although perhaps a little less meaty inside. Many insects come with a "funkiness", which I can personally describe as a sort of earthy or musty taste (like the smell of an old but good basement); Others compare the taste to mushrooms.

Hornet ram-don "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/pjoer805xdp2bzvkdrrt.jpg 80w, https: / /i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/pjoer805xdp2bzvkdrrt.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/ c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / pjoer805xdp2bzvkdrrt.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/pjoer805xdp https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/pjoer805xdp2bzvkdrrt.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" pjoer805xdp2bzvkdrrt -format = "jpg" data-alt = "Hornet ram-don" data-anim-src = "http://skillet.lifehacker.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Hornet ram-don
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

"This is a very simple dish, without complications, without complications," he explained. “I love to show and demonstrate how easy it is to add insects to our kitchen. People can criticize me and say, all you did was put it on top of the popcorn. Yes, and you can do that too. "

Harvesting and processing denature the venom, so commercial murder hornets are fine to eat raw; however, people with shellfish allergies are also probably allergic to some edible insects. Yoon said that if someone asked him to remove the stinger, they would. "But we are experiencing a pandemic. Live a little."

Skipping the hornets "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/qri7b6le9p7g5k3jtjw8.jpg 80w, https: // i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/qri7b6le9p7g5k3jtjw8.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit , f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / qri7b6le9p7g5k3jtjw8.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/qri7b6le3 : //i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/qri7b6le9p7g5k3jtjw8.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" qri7b6le9p7g5k3 format = "jpg" data-alt = "Skipping the hornets" data-anim-src = "http://skillet.lifehacker.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Skipping the hornets
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

But you don't have to eat them raw. For the appetizer, Yoon made a spring roll full of hornets. First, he sautéed the hornets with onion, chili, garlic, and gochujang, the Korean chili paste, to infuse the insects with more flavor and aroma. Then he mixed them with cooked mushrooms to bring out the insect funk, as well as a salad of chicory, mint, parsley, cucumber, fennel, bok choy, and carrots for color and crunch. He dressed the filling with a dressing that included cricket hydrolyzates, a substance made from a process that separates and breaks down protein in crickets, and wrapped everything in a rice paper wrapper. Combine this with gochujang sauce for dipping.

Hornets spring roll

Hornets spring roll
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

For the main, Yoon used hornets sauteed in garlic, chili, salt, and pepper for a killer ram-don hornet, his Korean-American tribute to the infamous Oscar-winning movie dish. Parasite, as well as a nod to the fact that he is also trapped at home and must make dishes based on what is around him. Ram-don, or Jjapaguri, is a mix of two popular packaged Korean noodle products: Chapagetti, meant to resemble a noodle dish called jajangmyeon, and Neoguri, a spicy seafood-flavored noodle soup. Yoon covered the ram-don with hornets, and garnished the plate with sprouts of daikon, chayote, chili, chives, quail eggs. "It was a fucking success," he said.

As with all sophisticated foods, you should have a drink; Why not infuse sake with hornets for a sip of moldy stinger? "Nothing like a little liquid courage for you to try something new," Yoon said.

Hornets in sake

Hornets in sake
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

You don't have to limit yourself (or your palate) to giant adults: You can also eat the larva, which Yoon bought already preserved in soy sauce and mirin, a rice wine used for cooking. The preservation process turns the soft bugs into a umami bomb, which Yoon served with chili powder and chives on top of a six-minute hard-boiled egg.

Hornets and hornet larvae with a six-minute egg

Hornets and hornet larvae with a six-minute egg
Photo: Brooklyn bugs

In terms of preparing them at home, you have many options. Yoon receives the processed and lyophilized hornets from the vendors, so they don't soften too much from the boil, but there are other potential preparations besides all of those described above. You can fry them into a dough, or even grind them into a powder and mix them into a sauce or bread dough. But Yoon discouraged the latter in the case of hornets, since they are quite expensive. "Due to the difficulty in reaching them and the price, I think they should be respected as an ingredient."

While eating giant hornets may seem like a first, there are many species of edible insects that are already familiar to paddles around the world. Both the Asian giant hornets and the smallest Vespula flaviceps appear in Japanese cuisine, while silkworm pupae, or beondegi, appear on the menus of Korean food hawkers. Grasshoppers called chapulines impart a salty flavor to goji berries in some Mexican dishes, while formic acid, a defense mechanism, gives black ants a unique sour taste. I've personally eaten these plus a roach (which tastes like less sharp blue cheese), June beetle (which is intensely salty), lobster (which also tastes like corn) and even the invasive palm weevil (which tastes " fearful").

Eating insects sounds gross to some, but people eat and enjoy them It only takes a collection of recipes and a knowledge of best practices to transform them into a plate. If done correctly, they can actually taste really good.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here