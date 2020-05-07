How to cook a & # 39; killer hornet & # 39;

Skipping the hornets Photo: Brooklyn bugs Skipping the hornets

But you don't have to eat them raw. For the appetizer, Yoon made a spring roll full of hornets. First, he sautéed the hornets with onion, chili, garlic, and gochujang, the Korean chili paste, to infuse the insects with more flavor and aroma. Then he mixed them with cooked mushrooms to bring out the insect funk, as well as a salad of chicory, mint, parsley, cucumber, fennel, bok choy, and carrots for color and crunch. He dressed the filling with a dressing that included cricket hydrolyzates, a substance made from a process that separates and breaks down protein in crickets, and wrapped everything in a rice paper wrapper. Combine this with gochujang sauce for dipping.

Hornets spring roll Photo: Brooklyn bugs

For the main, Yoon used hornets sauteed in garlic, chili, salt, and pepper for a killer ram-don hornet, his Korean-American tribute to the infamous Oscar-winning movie dish. Parasite, as well as a nod to the fact that he is also trapped at home and must make dishes based on what is around him. Ram-don, or Jjapaguri, is a mix of two popular packaged Korean noodle products: Chapagetti, meant to resemble a noodle dish called jajangmyeon, and Neoguri, a spicy seafood-flavored noodle soup. Yoon covered the ram-don with hornets, and garnished the plate with sprouts of daikon, chayote, chili, chives, quail eggs. "It was a fucking success," he said.

As with all sophisticated foods, you should have a drink; Why not infuse sake with hornets for a sip of moldy stinger? "Nothing like a little liquid courage for you to try something new," Yoon said.

Hornets in sake Photo: Brooklyn bugs

You don't have to limit yourself (or your palate) to giant adults: You can also eat the larva, which Yoon bought already preserved in soy sauce and mirin, a rice wine used for cooking. The preservation process turns the soft bugs into a umami bomb, which Yoon served with chili powder and chives on top of a six-minute hard-boiled egg.

Hornets and hornet larvae with a six-minute egg Photo: Brooklyn bugs

In terms of preparing them at home, you have many options. Yoon receives the processed and lyophilized hornets from the vendors, so they don't soften too much from the boil, but there are other potential preparations besides all of those described above. You can fry them into a dough, or even grind them into a powder and mix them into a sauce or bread dough. But Yoon discouraged the latter in the case of hornets, since they are quite expensive. "Due to the difficulty in reaching them and the price, I think they should be respected as an ingredient."

While eating giant hornets may seem like a first, there are many species of edible insects that are already familiar to paddles around the world. Both the Asian giant hornets and the smallest Vespula flaviceps appear in Japanese cuisine, while silkworm pupae, or beondegi, appear on the menus of Korean food hawkers. Grasshoppers called chapulines impart a salty flavor to goji berries in some Mexican dishes, while formic acid, a defense mechanism, gives black ants a unique sour taste. I've personally eaten these plus a roach (which tastes like less sharp blue cheese), June beetle (which is intensely salty), lobster (which also tastes like corn) and even the invasive palm weevil (which tastes " fearful").

Eating insects sounds gross to some, but people eat and enjoy them It only takes a collection of recipes and a knowledge of best practices to transform them into a plate. If done correctly, they can actually taste really good.