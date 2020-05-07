How the world's leading producers are plotting life after the coronavirus – Up News Info

Wayne Garvie was able to see the tsunami coming as early as January, but was not yet ready for the speed with which the coronavirus swept through the television industry. The president of international production at Sony Pictures Television observed how his colleagues in China were forced to isolate themselves. Then came Korea, and then, before he knew it, the virus had hit the shores of Europe.

It was here that Garvie first tested a major production that was dragged down by the crisis, as Sony and its co-production partners were forced to abandon filming for their Frank Spotnitz drama. Leonardo (pictured above), starring Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore. “At one stage, we were going to move the sets from Rome to London so we could film Freddie. But then all of this happened so quickly, in a few days it became quite clear that by the time the sets arrived, you couldn't film in London, "recalls Garvie.

Around the same time that Sony was working on the problems in Leonardo, an employee was exposed to the virus in Italy and subsequently visited offices in France and Poland. On March 4, Sony closed sites to protect workers, including their residence in London's healthy Golden Square, where Garvie is located. All of this happened almost two weeks before the coronavirus wiped out major productions in the UK, and three weeks before the British government introduced a national blockade. In other words, Sony was one of the first to witness the scale of what was to come.

Garvie's experience is one of countless stories of a unique event in the race. An event that destroyed jobs, devastated income and changed the face of an industry that until recently was booming. But this particular story is not an autopsy of the remains. That will come in time. This story is about how industry leaders are breaking through the rubble and rebuilding what has collapsed.

The Up News Info has spoken with UK bosses of eight of the world's largest production groups, production groups that have combined revenues of more than $ 10 billion. Their reflections, along with those of the smallest growers in the UK, provide the clearest picture of how production companies have been bloodied by an invisible attacker, and now they have to adopt pioneering new ways of working to protect staff. and get cameras rolling again.

The interviews illuminate the (sometimes literal) battles to keep their shows on the air and the tireless efforts being made to safely restart productions around the world. They reveal that creative leaders are nothing more than talented problem solvers facing the ultimate test of ingenuity. The talks show that traditional rivalries are being pushed aside and that collaboration is now king as companies work together to overcome the crisis. They also reveal that the industry has become a focus of development, with some predicting a boom in ideas once COVID-19 has regressed. Above all, interviews show that problems are plentiful, but optimism is not rare.

Love island

ITV



First, some context about the chaos: ITV Studios managing director Julian Bellamy says that "hundreds" of his productions were affected worldwide. The virus claimed another victim this week in the form of a reality show. Love island. For BBC Studios, Up News Info understands that 80 of its shows have been derailed, and content director Ralph Lee described it as "the single biggest shock to individual intervention that has affected our industry." Other companies, including All3Media and Endemol Shine Group, were reluctant to put a number on the damage. James Burstall, CEO of Argonon, the production group behind the British version of The masked singerHe said filming stopped at five of the 30 shows he had in production.

Like most of her contemporaries, Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media, owned by Discovery and Liberty Global, says these closings were deeply felt in the drama, particularly as the summer months are rich in production activity as the teams take advantage of the longest daylight hours. Call the midwife and Hollyoaks were among All3Media's casualties in the genre. Turton adds that the financial pain of takedown tools is almost immediate. "The moment the productions are suspended, the gross margin is affected," he says of All3Media's revenue, minus the cost of making shows. "Most companies take delivery into account, so you can imagine that the numbers are severely affected when programs start to fail."

Jennifer Mullin

Fremantle



For all production managers, the safety of their employees, crew and on-screen talent was the top priority in the first hot flashes of the crisis. People were dispatched to work from home, corporate contingency planning was invoked, and the television industry became a key point in the task force. For a company like Fremantle, which has 30 offices in 19 territories, this was not a simple task. The coronavirus arrived in different countries at different times and with different degrees of severity, which means flexibility was required in the first days of response to the outbreak. It means that security planning assumed a Start-as complexity, according to CEO Jennifer Mullin. “Each territory will have its own unique set of circumstances. And then each production within that territory will have its own unique set of circumstances. And we can't paint everything with the same brushstroke, ”she says in her first interview since she was appointed in 2018.

Bellamy created a series of management working groups to deal with similar complexities at ITV Studios. A high-level team was accused of dealing with the crisis and includes personnel from production management, commercial affairs and communications. Another focuses on the best way to restart ITV Studios' big brands internationally, including The voice and Love island. Elsewhere, Burstall says he performed two weeks of "open heart surgery" at Argonon to establish safety protocols and determine how to fulfill contractual obligations by keeping filming and editing on track. "At the end of those two weeks … I woke up and said to my partner, I think we have landed on a shore," he reflects.

Argonon included up to 25 people in the British government's job retention scheme, while most of ITV's 800 suspended employees are producers. Others, including the Banijay Group, have removed staff from around the world from the salary bill. It was a reality that also faced the Endemol Shine Group, where 370 UK were suspended or forced to reduce wages. Creative Director Peter Salmon admits it was an "anxious" time for everyone at the company, but says a growing sense of "hope and practicality" is now emerging among workers. Salmon believes that the Endemol Shine Group's global network has been a strength, rather than a weakness, during the pandemic, allowing the company to take advantage of the experience of 20 markets and organize "big webinars" with up to 200 employees listening to insider secrets. to maintain programs on the road.

Similarly, Bellamy calls this international information shared by ITV Studios' "superpower", while Sony Pictures Television started a daily coronavirus diary, where figures from across the group tell the story of their life in closing. The day Garvie speaks to Up News Info, Left Bank Pictures, Andy Harries wrote his entry in Sony's coronavirus journal, weeks after he managed to squeeze The crown past the final post, wasting just one day of filming because of the pandemic. In Fremantle, Mullin says the company has been able to spread information on how it managed to organize the American idol Finals from over 25 locations during shutdown, with Ryan Seacrest presenting from an old desk he pulled out of his garage.

Good morning great britain



The ABC show is one of the few entertainment monsters that has continued to air in recent weeks, making dramatic adaptations to survive. These changes have meant many talking heads in boxes on the screen, something the public has become accustomed to as producers observe strict measures of social distancing. Video calling technology has kept late-night talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel in business, while in the UK, the Endemol Shine Group used the technology to make a BBC themed satire show The Mash Report, with host Nish Kumar presenting from his room. These "Zoom shows" will be remembered as the shows that helped keep the lights on on television as darkness descended.

But with insured companies and some essential programs on the air, thoughts quickly turned to finding more ambitious solutions to keep the public engaged and save more complicated productions. For ITV Studios and BBC Studios, the learnings have come out of their daily live shows in the UK. ITV Studios moved daytime show Lorena in the same study used by Piers Morgan Good morning great britain, immediately reducing the footprint. Cameras have been arranged to reduce crew numbers, while 80% of show production crews have adapted to work from home. The experience helped restore another daytime show, Loose women, to the screens last week.

Ralph Lee

BBC Studios



BBC Studios, meanwhile, has continued to produce magazine shows. The One Show for BBC One. Ralph Lee says the production team has discovered new systems for everything from hair and makeup application to presenters, to ensure that people remain socially distanced in the hallways behind the scenes. The adaptations allowed the BBC to act The great night in, a live coronavirus telethon, produced from The One ShowNew Broadcasting House studio. “They used the studio, were able to distance themselves socially and keep the staff and presenters safe. To achieve that, getting the correct tone and airing it in four to five weeks was impressive, ”says the content director.

Similar stories have emerged on entertainment shows in other parts of the world. In Portugal, the Endemol Shine Group has redesigned the original insulation program: Older brother. Contestants were screened and quarantined before entering the Older brother But instead of allowing this to slow down production, Salmon says the team made "a virtue" by filming housemates in their hotel rooms and allowing them to communicate before the show formally began. "Somehow, we have more material … and that will play in everything Older brother experiment, "he adds.

Big Brother in Portugal

Endemol Shine Group



Sony has retained the German version of Shark tank, The lion's den, in production using a mix of local security protocols created by Sony. Garvie explains that the physical products thrown at the Lions were disinfected, perspex screens were installed in the gallery to separate the director and vision mixer, camera crews brought in their own equipment, and security workers were employed only to open doors.

Banijay Group COO Peter Langenberg says he has continued to do ProSiebenSat. Beat your host no studio audience, but only after a confrontation with German police who attempted to shut down the program. Local CEO Marcus Wolter spoke to officials about the similarities between entertainment and news shows, convincing them that if they stop production on Beat your host, newsletters would also have to be turned off. The group is also preparing to enter production on a reality show. Island of temptation in the Nordic countries, with testing and extensive set cleaning preparing to take advantage of the fact that social gathering patterns are relaxing.

In fact, Banijay is identifying places least affected by the coronavirus, even if that means finding shelters within countries affected by the disease, Langenberg says. His independent company with Bear Grylls, The Natural Studios, has found a safe place in India to film Inside the wild in August while in the United States in Running wildExplorers are looking for locations in Los Angeles avoiding airports and hotels. Similarly, Argonon is creating a database of "every place around the planet where filming is being discussed or allowed" and is looking to increase the work it does with local teams. Burstall was unique among the production managers interviewed to set a June 1 goal for production to resume. "It remains to be seen whether that is possible, but we want to be ready to jump," he says.

Julian Bellamy

ITV Studios



Smaller companies have also been creative in keeping their businesses running. British producer Blink Films has managed to edit his Disney + Meet show Chimpanzees remotely, that creative director Justine Kershaw says is 20% slower but it wouldn't have been possible five years ago. Blink is now reworking the production schedule for his BBC series Forgotten, which brings together people who have experienced seismic events such as natural disasters or terrorist attacks. It will focus on domestic outbreaks first, but like Burstall, it will turn to foreign teams whenever possible. Daniela Neumann, Managing Director of Spun Gold, has been turning to the archive to make "lighthearted" compilation episodes of series including Channel 5 Eamonn and Ruth: how the other half lives. Big-name movies, the unscripted producer backed by critical content behind Bravo & # 39; s Backyard envyHe has developed "camera boxes" as he is sending the talent. Co-founder Max Welch said they act as a mini studio that can be remotely controlled so that production values ​​remain high. "Networks cannot make everything look as if it were done in the middle of a pandemic now," Welch adds.

BBC Studios is another producer closely studying filming and travel permits, and seeking relationships with local fixers to resume top-notch natural history programs, including Planet earth iii. “We had to bring crews from all four corners of the earth. These are people who are used to malaria-infested swamps and deadly predators, so COVID-19 was a bit like "come on." But it quickly became clear that he had to be taken very seriously, "explains Lee.

%MINIFYHTMLe15ec6ee4e7f9959dfeb00c8f4d889e212%

While international travel is still a major point of conflict for all producers, there are some countries where it is increasingly safer to film. Germany's control over the coronavirus has meant that there has been more production activity in the country than in other territories. All3Media, for example, was able to continue filming their reality series with scripts, Cologne 50667 and Day and night, during the break, while the Fremantle soap Good and bad times It also remained in production. The same can be said for some Scandinavian countries, with Endemol Shine Group doing a Swedish show. Stream at a time when other dramas have been wiped out by the coronavirus. Australia is another territory where things get back online: ITV Studios has recently started production again on entertainment shows The voice and The chasing, while preparations are made to film ITV I'm a celebrity … get me out of here! Down Under later this year.

Neighbors

A B C



Fremantle's Australian soap Neighbors It has also returned to production after a two-week hiatus. The camera trick is being used to make the actors look closer together, there is no physical intimacy between the cast, while the studio has been divided into quadrants, so the team members remain socially distant. Mullin described it as a "creative reboot," which took advantage of Fremantle's full control of the studio space in Melbourne. "We were able to quickly determine what we had to do to meet local guidelines and rethink the filming of the show in a way that did not interrupt production, whether it was blocking scenes or separating teams." she adds.

High-end drama is causing the biggest headache for production leaders right now, both in terms of making expanding sets safe and planning overseas filming. Comcast's European broadcaster Sky put up a flag in the arena last week saying that all UK-commissioned shows that require international filming will be suspended until the spring of 2021. Big UK productions are still months away. to realistically restart, and Up News Info heard that Peaky Blinders He's waiting for a comeback date in November after the Tiger Aspect drama co-produced tools dropped in March just days before the cameras started working. Doctor who is another great international show looking for a return date in the fall.

Wayne Garvie

Sony



"Due to the expense, complexity, and global nature of the scripts, the impact is felt more deeply there," says Salmon, summarizing the challenge. "The notion of traveling across borders to make big drama series is something that feels like at least a couple of months." Reflecting on recent Sony productions, Garvie agrees: "If you go to the set of The crown or Exam, there are many people involved. Makeup is important, costumes, wigs, all those things you don't think about, because security issues are suddenly security issues. "As Garvie observes, transforming Michael Sheen into Chris Tarrant for Exam It was an intensive process that involved people in close contact with each other.

The complexities of restarting high-end TV and movie sessions were exposed in a draft of the official industry security protocols being drafted by the British Film Commission. Obtained by the Up News Info, the 30-page document recommends pre-launch training, the appointment of coronavirus supervisors, health screenings, and rigorous temperature controls. Details on comprehensive hygiene and disinfection measures were also included, as well as guidance on quarantine of foreign actors and social distancing standards, including the fact that people work consecutively, rather than face-to-face.

The cumulative effect of these new processes will significantly reduce production, as Banijay is discovering in his daily Belgium soap. Family. Scene setup times have gone from "five minutes to an hour and a half," according to COO Langenberg, as the team grapples with new systems, including managing its own team and only allowing a maximum of three. people in front of the camera at any time.

And even when security protocols are established, daily stacks for actors will make it impossible for some shows to start filming as planned. Vicky McClure, for example, has not wrapped Duty fulfillment for the BBC, so you will have to finish that shoot before you can move on to the ITV drama Breaking point. Damian Lewis was slated to film a new British drama in September, but ending season 5 of Thousands of millions Showtime remains the top priority on their agenda.

Isolation stories

ITV Studios



These mind boggling variables were the reason why all the production managers Up News Info spoke to were reluctant to publicly commit to any kind of meaningful time frame for the return of major scripted projects. But the drama is not dead in the UK. ITV Studios Oscar-nominated producer Jeff Pope made an anthology series Isolation stories at the height of the running of the bulls, while BBC Studios is giving up studio space where EastEnders filmed for a reinvention of playwright Alan Bennett's series of monologues Talking heads, which will star characters like Jodie Comer and Martin Freeman. Lee received a text message from a member of his team on set, who described it as a "poorly choreographed ballet" while the crew was busy while staying two meters away.

The process of making Talking heads It will contribute to the urgent work that BBC Studios is doing to get its "big waterfront" of continuous dramas back into production, including EastEnders and Victim. Lee says this process is taking "a great creative approach" by showrunners, who oversee the work of hundreds of people. The same urgency is evident at ITV Studios, which makes soaps. Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the parent company ITV. The station has been rationing episodes, but will run out in a few weeks unless production is restarted. The existential nature of the challenge was summed up by television director Kevin Lygo last week when he said, "Soap-free ITV is hardly ITV." Evidence for the cast and crew is being considered, while older or more vulnerable staff are likely to be protected longer. "There is a soap team that is relentlessly focused on the issue of restarting and modeling different scenarios," adds Bellamy.

Bellamy and Lee are former Channel 4 colleagues and the couple have spoken to each other several times during the coronavirus crisis, exchanging information and sharing best practices. If BBC Studios identified a magic solution to get EastEnders Back on the road, Lee says he wouldn't "hide" it from his competitor. All3Media's Lime Pictures has also been contributing to the learnings from its soap Channel 4 Hollyoaks. And in another example of information sharing, Langenberg de Banijay called Bellamy, Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group, and a contact at NBCUniversal in early March to discuss the office closings and their arrangements with the owners. The groups ended up closing their offices the same day.

Jane Turton

All3Media



The coming and going is indicative of an unprecedented collaboration taking place informally across the UK industry to solve the coronavirus puzzle. Traditional rivalries are being set aside in the interest of the common good. "There is no competitive element to this, we are interested in doing this well," says Turton, head of All3Media. “We share the experience as widely as possible between competitors, geographies and genres. This is properly a pandemic, with bread as a point. Everything is affected. "It was a sentiment shared by Salmon:" We all compare and share notes because we are all in this together. "We will all go out together if we are smart and stay safe." Mullin adds that he has ended several phone calls with the saying, "I am here for you if you need me."

Along with these informal talks, the BFI is spearheading the formal "project restart" proposals of the British creative industries, which will be incorporated into government plans to get the economy back on its feet. The British Film Commission's production security protocols are part of this, and have included input from major industry players, including Sony, Netflix, BAFTA, Disney, HBO, and Bectu. The codes of practice will help to provide consistency to the mosaic of existing protocols implemented by different producers and broadcasters in the UK. Similar efforts are underway in Europe, where the European Film Commission Network has created "The 10 Commandments of Safe Filming".

Meanwhile, producer trade agency Pact leads a UK working group on the thorny issue of production insurance during the pandemic. Many of the companies interviewed for this piece are contributing to this work, but were hesitant to commit to a clear position on the issue of insurers who do not protect programs against coronavirus.

"There are no easy answers at the moment," acknowledges Bellamy, saying it is an issue that will require input from broadcasters, producers, distributors, insurers and the government. Lee says a lot will depend on whether the UK emerges from the blockade smoothly and the speed with which a vaccine is made available, while Turton adds that a second wave of the virus would have a "pretty extraordinary effect" on producers again. Burstall went further by saying that he will reject the commissions if he believes they could expose Argonon to excessive risk. "If we got into trouble in one part of the business, that could put the rest of the group at risk. That is something I cannot bear, "he adds.

Pact CEO John McVay tells Up News Info that he wants the government to underwrite insurance deficits. “The insurance sector is what will delay the recovery. How can a producer go into production on a major project if the cost of suspension or termination would fall solely on them? It would bankrupt them, "he says. One thing is clear, international producers were great with an idea circulating in Hollywood to get the cast and crew to sign COVID-19 disclaimers to indemnify the shooting. "A slightly more European approach will probably be to turn to the government for help," says Turton, summarizing with coronavirus users in mind.

Sony is tying cameras to dogs for Snoop Dogs.

Shutterstock



Far from the first production line, the industry has become a focus of development. In the first instance, there was an avalanche of coronavirus-related content commissions, from quick-response documentaries about the unfolding chaos, like Shine's ITV movie. A very British confinement: front-line newspapers – the lighter acquires self-insulation. Sony's Northern Ireland indie Stellify, for example, took a program that was already in development and adapted it for the coronavirus era. It became channel 4 Snoop dogs – A simple premise in which the cameras are tied to the dogs, which then film the interior of their owners' houses.

But with audiences seemingly weary of blocking content, development teams' attentions have turned to long-term ideas as they discover what the world will want to see when the coronavirus recedes. Garvie and Turton predict that the rise of ideas will be one of the advantages of the pandemic. "Human beings have a great capacity to keep going," says Garvie. "What came after World War II was a period of exhaustion, liberation, and then creativity. People wanted to entertain themselves. "Turton continues with the theme:" They had that post-war period where there was this huge baby boom. Do you think there will be something similar after nine months of COVID development? "

Peter Langenberg

Banijay



The All3Media chief says development teams across the group have been "incredibly productive" and has been one of the "positives" of the crisis. "Development is at its peak," adds Langenberg. “They are trying to develop in a different way, focusing on low-budget, easy-to-produce programs that can be delivered quickly. They are at the top of their game creating shows for next year. "

Fremantle CEO Mullin says his idea teams are connecting more in isolation than in the office. This was another great topic that came out of our conversations: the adoption of video communication technology and the understanding that people can be trusted to work from home. The shows have continued to be created, produced and edited remotely. Employees have enjoyed the flexibility of home work. Several of the executives spoke of their desire to reduce international business travel in the future. Burstall even went so far as to say that Argonon will halve the size of its New York office space to reflect the revolution in workplace culture.

Pero si bien la pandemia está impulsando el cambio y presentando desafíos que antes eran impensables, hay dos cosas que dan esperanza a los jefes de producción: el ingenio de sus líderes creativos y la creencia de que el contenido siempre tendrá demanda, independientemente de los desastres sociales y económicos.

Turton dice que el coronavirus ha sido la prueba definitiva de liderazgo y cree que el modelo federal de All3Media ha sido una ventaja, permitiendo que florezcan personas como el fundador de Studio Lambert, Stephen Lambert. "No hay sustituto para la experiencia práctica, logística y operativa", explica. Salmon agrega: “Estos son tiempos difíciles, pero espero que los superemos. Creo que los productores y los equipos de producción son realmente inteligentes, hambrientos y emprendedores, y de todos modos siempre están pensando en la salud y la seguridad ". Tanto Lee como Bellamy reflexionaron sobre cuán adaptables y dedicados han sido sus equipos, hasta el punto en que detener a las personas que se agotan está en la vanguardia de sus mentes.

Garvie continúa: “Volveremos a hacer programas de televisión y lo haremos más pronto que tarde. Nuestra industria, y la industria británica en particular, continuará siendo un éxito mundial. Este es un problema a corto plazo que tenemos. Vamos a hacer frente a eso, vamos a cuidar a nuestra gente, haremos lo correcto y volveremos ". El hombre de Sony pudo haber visto el tsunami en el horizonte en enero, pero él y sus contemporáneos también pueden imaginar la calma después de la tormenta.