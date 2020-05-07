How the world celebrated victory over the Nazis

After years of fighting from the Atlantic Ocean to the Middle East, rumors began to spring in the spring of 1945 that the German army was close to surrendering. Long-awaited, this long-awaited event had received a name before it came true: V-E Day, for Victory in Europe.

The term first appeared in The New York Times on September 10, 1944, just over three months after the Allies seized the Normandy beaches and began their march inland. Nine days later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered government agencies to begin making plans for the demobilization of the approximately three million civilians who support the war effort. "The transition from war to peace must proceed quickly," said Roosevelt. "This is the time to plan, although the war, even in Europe, is not over."

Over the next six months, Allied forces pushed the German army along two fronts to its pre-war borders, and by spring, the end of the war felt near. On May 7, 1945, news of Germany's surrender spread rapidly throughout the world.











Parliament Square in London.

The photos that follow show 13 countries commemorating that fateful day: of jubilation on the streets of the United States and Britain and Kenya and Burma; to the front lines, where newspapers detailed the official signature to service members; and to houses of worship full of people who offer prayers of gratitude.

There was a strong belief that better days would come, even though the war in the Pacific was forecast to continue until at least 1946, if not 1947. In the United States, VE Day was a commemoration of a major milestone: a victory against the Nazis, that was not a certainty when the United States entered the war. And for those living in countries that had been occupied or attacked by German forces, their war was finally over and the time for reconstruction was near. – John Ismay







In London, beer deliveries were already underway, and the parties started the night before. In Paris, which the Allies released on August 25, 1944, Parisians and soldiers "let go with abandon,quot; in celebration of the anticipated news, which continued even with alcohol shortages due to rationing, Harold Callender reported in The Times. .

In the Americas, people danced in Costa Rica's public squares when a 21-gun salute roared, confetti fell, and fireworks exploded in Brazil's capital Rio de Janeiro, and in Colombia, the government declared a two-day holiday. .











Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Times Square.

In Manhattan, the impending surrender led to widespread celebrations. People who worked in tall buildings threw homemade confetti out of the windows, disappointing the city's sanitation commissioner, who lamented the loss of more than 1,000 tons of the "vital war merchandise,quot; that his crews had to clean from the streets, according to The Times.











Crowds filled the Red Square in Moscow.









Enschede, the Netherlands







British military and members of the Danish Red Cross in Copenhagen.











Children celebrated in Baltimore.











On the streets of Toronto.

On May 8, Times Square was filled with hundreds of thousands of revelers, although the party was limited by the rain that began to fall at noon. (Bars and grills did "rush business,quot; all day.) The entire war blackout of night lights ended across the United States, with the lights of Broadway shining once more and the Statue of Liberty bathed in light after sunset.







On May 6, 17 journalists were invited by the US Army. USA To Reims, France, to witness the official surrender of Germany, which was signed at 2:41 a.m. the next day. Army officials told them that news of the surrender was on hold, for 36 hours. (Supreme Headquarters officials said the suspension was enforced to allow the Soviets to organize a second surrender ceremony in Berlin.)











American troops in Burma (now Myanmar).

Like his colleagues, Edward Kennedy, a reporter for A.P., reluctantly agreed to honor the embargo, but after returning to Paris later that day, he learned that Germany was broadcasting news of the surrender, by order of the Allies. He picked up the phone and transmitted an office in the early afternoon from his hotel in Paris to the A.P. in London, which transmitted it to the headquarters of A.P. In New York.











Germans in Hamburg read brochures that were dropped on V-E Day by the Royal British Air Force.

The news of Germany's unconditional surrender quickly spread throughout the country and the world. The next day, it was Kennedy's story that appeared on the front page of The Times.

While Kennedy gave the AP a scoop on his life, the decision to circumvent the censorship deal also ruined his career. Some of his colleagues viewed his actions as unforgivable, and dozens signed a petition condemning their actions. The AP first suspended him and eventually fired him. It wasn't until 2012, decades after Kennedy had died after being hit by a car, that the AP apologized for how it handled the situation.







Third Army soldiers in Europe gathered the news from German radio broadcasts announcing the surrender and the orders they received to observe a ceasefire. A Times reporter reported that some soldiers celebrated the news by making bonfires, firing multi-colored flares and anti-aircraft weapons with their red tracers in the sky.











Members of the Third Army in Dorfen, Germany.











A parade in Kalimpong, India.

To notify Japan of the victory, US forces fired a simultaneous round of artillery and naval weapons at targets in southern Okinawa in the early hours of May 8, before the official statement on V-E Day.







London's St Paul's Cathedral, which suffered some damage but survived Germany's brutal bombing campaigns, performed 10 services in a single day. Each attended by thousands of people to offer prayers of gratitude for peace and to honor the murdered.











A flower wreath sent by President Harry S. Truman was placed at Franklin D. Roosevelt's grave in Hyde Park, New York.

V-E Day occurred when the flags of the entire United States were still at half-staff in honor of President Roosevelt, who died of a brain hemorrhage on April 12.

They all took into account the war that had not yet been won against Japan, and the cost that would probably come.











A reminder to buy war bonds at a bank on Fifth Avenue and 40th Street in New York.